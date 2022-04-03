Share
News
On Saturday, President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke during the commissioning celebration ceremony of nuclear submarine USS Delaware.
On Saturday, President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke during the commissioning celebration ceremony of nuclear submarine USS Delaware. ( LiveNOW from FOX / Youtube screen shot)

Biden Calls His Wife the Vice President While Saluting Nuclear Attack Submarine

 By Jack Davis  April 3, 2022 at 9:54am
Share

On Saturday, standing before a submarine designed to hunt down enemy subs that can carry ballistic missiles and speaking at a time of heightened tensions with Russia, President Joe Biden praised the work his wife did as vice president.

The gaffe came during the formal commissioning celebration ceremony for the USS Delaware, which was commissioned two years ago without a ceremony due to the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.

On Saturday, a ceremony was held in Wilmington, Delaware, during which first lady Jill Biden was present to formally commission the Delaware.

The President stumbled into his speech, saying at one point, “This latest ship to carry the USS Delaware is part of a long — the name — is part of a long tradition of serving our nation proudly.”

Things came off the rails as he spoke about his wife, who was the ship’s sponsor.

Trending:
Nancy Pelosi Expresses Shock at California Gas Prices: "How Could This Be?"


“I’m deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was Vice President and now carries on,” he said.

The official White House transcript of the event corrected the comment, putting a line through the word “she” and inserting the word “I.”

The president had one more garble immediately following his largest gaffe.

Is Joe Biden an effective leader?

“As First Lady, she doesn’t — she’s been to more military installations around the world,” he said.

Down at Sky News Australia, host Rita Panahi offered a lesson for the president.

“No, no, Joe, now listen carefully, Mr president,” she said.

“Your wife Jill was never veep and neither was Michelle. You were the vice president for eight years under Michelle’s husband Barack.”

“Now, I know this can all be confusing, but hopefully, someone has designed some sort of a flow chart with pictures for you to follow,” she said.

Related:
Biden Resorts to 'Cheat Sheet' as He Attempts to Smooth Over His Controversial Putin Comments

Coming at a time when military tensions with Russia are high, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas noted that America deserves better.

Others have linked Biden’s weakness as a leader to the invasion of Ukraine, suggesting that Russia believed America was, too.

“Weakness invites aggression. It’s a historic axiom. And it’s true,” Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas said last month, according to The Hill.

“We have a weak president and he’s creating a very dangerous world,” McCaul said.

Virginia-class submarines, such as the Delaware, have both torpedoes to attack undersea targets and Tomahawk cruise missiles for surface targets while being able to maitain patrols for months.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden Calls His Wife the Vice President While Saluting Nuclear Attack Submarine
Biden Administration Releases Alleged Al-Qaida Member from Guantanamo Bay to His Native Country
Will Smith Movies Now Being Shelved Before They Are Even Released
Chaos as 'Rapid Gunfire' Erupts Near State Capitol, Gunman Escapes Capture
WWE Legend Makes Surprise Jesus Statement During Hall of Fame Induction Speech
See more...

Conversation