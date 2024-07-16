The last month has been disastrous for President Joe Biden and Democrats’ hopes of maintaining the White House in 2024.

As of Monday night, that month just got a whole lot worse.

Tara Reade, who accused President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her when the president was still a senator, has returned to the U.S. and is moving to pursue criminal charges against the president for his alleged crimes against her.

Reade announced as much in a video posted to her X account on Monday.

Yes, I am back in America, and yes, I want justice for what Joe Biden did to me in 1993 and the cover up. https://t.co/XtaiWBTcRL

Please sign and share.https://t.co/oiNgJvS3Dc pic.twitter.com/sDfPdrZPDg — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) July 16, 2024

Reade is asking her followers to sign a petition on behalf of her effort.

The petition, signed by over 2,000 individuals at the time this article was written, noted Reade will be pursuing “Third Degree Sexual Abuse” charges against Biden.

Reade had previously defected to Russia.

“Many people have said, ‘What was I scared of,'” Reade said.

“Now, after seeing what happened to Trump, now do you understand why I felt I had to leave the country and why I was feeling such at risk when my life was being threatened?”

Now, is Reade to be believed? That’s for a court of law to decide.

What can be said with absolute certainty now, however, is that Joe Biden is in big trouble.

This is yet another bad moment for Democrats in what has proven to be a long string of them over the past several weeks.

First, President Joe Biden put his declining mental state on full display for the whole nation to see during his June 27 debate with former President Donald Trump.

Following the debate, Biden’s poll numbers — which were already falling thanks to his unpopular policies — continued to plummet.

Then, on Saturday, an assassination attempt on Trump gave the world one of the most iconic images of presidential heroism it’s ever seen.

With incredible hits like these continuing to role in, Donald Trump’s chances of re-election continue to grow.

At this moment in time, it’s certainly good to be a Trump supporter.

On the other hand, it’s not a great moment in time to be Joe Biden.

