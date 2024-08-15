Share
Commentary

Biden in Denial When Doocy Confronts Him About Kamala Harris' Plans: 'She's Not Going To'

 By Michael Schwarz  August 15, 2024 at 2:00pm
Share

If President Joe Biden says it, believe the opposite.

Speaking to the press outside the White House on Thursday, Biden encountered Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who asked about a report that Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris intends to distance herself from Biden’s economic record.

“She’s not going to,” Biden tersely replied in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Doocy referred to an Axios report claiming that Harris plans a “highly choreographed” pivot away from Bidenomics.

In fact, the Fox News correspondent’s question sounded somewhat calculated to irk the irritable octogenarian president.

Trending:
NASCAR Champion Kurt Busch Arrested on Multiple Charges

“How much does it bother you,” Doocy asked, “that Vice President Harris might soon, for political reasons, start to distance herself from your economic record?”

Biden quickly refuted the suggestion and then, with his trademark look of perpetual befuddlement, moved along to another reporter.

Biden later joined Harris in Maryland for their first appearance together since Democratic Party elites staged a coup, forcing Biden out of the presidential race and installing the vice president as their nominee — all with no input from voters.

Thus, in public, the president played the good soldier — not the lying dog-faced pony soldier, but the good one.

Will Biden turn on Kamala Harris before November?

Behind the scenes, however, one wonders about possible tensions between the Biden and Harris camps.

For instance, at a press conference on Wednesday, Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the report that Harris would try to distance herself from Biden’s record.

Tellingly, Jean-Pierre reminded Doocy of Harris’ role as vice president in the Biden-Harris administration. The press secretary also explicitly connected Harris to Bidenomics.

Related:
Awkward: Karine Jean-Pierre Throws a Wrench in Kamala Harris' Attempt to Distance Herself from Biden

One does not answer as Jean-Pierre did unless one a) committed a strategic error, or b) resents the vice president.

Furthermore, on social media and on the campaign trail, former President Donald Trump has repeatedly and perhaps half-jokingly tweaked the president by suggesting that Biden might crash next week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and demand the nomination.

Here is a clip of Trump telling rally-goers the same thing last week:

Crashing the convention might sound a bit far-fetched. But Trump probably struck a nerve with his erstwhile rival.

After all, Biden has exposed himself as a bitter and unrepentant tyrant to his rotten core.

Thus, pay no attention to what the president says. The truth always lies elsewhere.

In this case, the truth is that Biden’s quiet animosity toward Democrats who torpedoed his campaign almost certainly will fester.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Biden in Denial When Doocy Confronts Him About Kamala Harris' Plans: 'She's Not Going To'
Awkward: Karine Jean-Pierre Throws a Wrench in Kamala Harris' Attempt to Distance Herself from Biden
Female Secret Service Agent Abandons Her Post at Trump Rally: Report
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Releases Brand New Photo from Trump Shooting That Makes the Situation Look Even Worse
DNC Delegate Withdraws After He's Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Attack on Police Department
See more...

Conversation