President Joe Biden listens to the national anthem during the virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service hosted by the Washington National Cathedral, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21.
(Photo by Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden listens to the national anthem during the virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service hosted by the Washington National Cathedral, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Fails to Mention 'God' in National Day of Prayer Proclamation

Dillon BurroughsMay 6, 2021 at 11:08am
President Joe Biden released a proclamation in honor of Thursday’s celebration of the National Day of Prayer in which he failed to mention “God.”

Instead, the president mentioned “racial injustice” and “racial justice,” and included a reference to “climate change.”

Concerning “racial injustice,” Biden’s proclamation stated, “Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements — including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans.”

The president later talked about “confront[ing] the crises and challenges of our time — from a deadly pandemic, to the loss of lives and livelihoods in its wake, to a reckoning on racial justice, to the existential threat of climate change.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the president had not yet mentioned the National Day of Prayer on Twitter. On Wednesday, Biden found time to highlight Cinco de Mayo amid a still-raging immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The absence of “God” in Biden’s proclamation was labeled “godless” by conservative commentator Todd Starnes.

Biden’s remarks did quote the late Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis’ words.

“Nothing can stop the power of a committed and determined people to make a difference in our society. Why? Because human beings are the most dynamic link to the divine on this planet,” Biden wrote, quoting Lewis.

In May 2020, then-President Donald Trump released a statement for the National Day of Prayer. Trump mentioned “God” 11 times.

Trump noted in his proclamation, “As one Nation under God, we share a legacy of faith that sustains and inspires us and a heritage of religious liberty.”

He later added, “In the midst of these trying and unprecedented times, we are reminded that just as those before us turned to God in their darkest hours, so must we seek His wisdom, strength, and healing hand.”

According to the organization’s website, “The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.”

The day “was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.”

