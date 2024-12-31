Biden and Harris' Relationship Has Taken a Turn for the Worse Since the Election: Report

The relationship between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses has been strained since Republican Donald Trump’s victory in last month’s election, according to sources.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, “The post-election rapport among the Bidens and Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, in private settings has at times been frosty, people familiar with their relationship said.

“The first lady hasn’t been a fan of Harris’s since the 2020 election, when she accused Biden in a debate of opposing busing policies that desegregated schools she attended as a young black girl, say people who know both women,” the news outlet added.

Both White House spokesman Andrew Bates and Kirsten Allen, a representative for Harris, denied there are problems in the relationship between the president and his VP.

“Biden has stressed publicly and privately since the election that he has deep admiration for the campaign Harris ran,” according to Bates, the Journal noted.

But both the Journal and The Washington Post reported that people close to Biden say he thinks he could have beaten Trump.

“Biden doesn’t see that as a critique of Harris’s campaign, these people say. He has told people he simply believes that, as the man who stopped Donald Trump in 2020, he could have done it again,” the Journal explained.

“Some close advisers have argued he would have mobilized white, working-class voters and point to turnout in his victory in 2020 that bested Hillary Clinton’s in 2016 and Harris’s in 2024,” the news outlet said.

Would Trump have beat Biden by more than he beat Kamala? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Biden received approximately 81.3 million votes in 2020 to Trump’s 74.2 million. His total was higher than Clinton’s in 2016, which was 65.9 million and Harris’s in 2024 at 75 million. Trump won in November with 77.3 million votes.

Election rules were different in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, with some states like Michigan and Georgia sending mail-in ballot applications to every registered voter on the rolls.

Working against Biden’s belief that he could have won in November was how he polled against Trump in 2020 versus 2024.

The Real Clear Polling average in 2020 showed Biden up throughout the year leading up to the election by about four percentage points or greater.

However, it was Trump that was ahead this past year, though not by as great a margin. When Biden withdrew in July, the distance between them was about three percentage points. But it should be noted that Trump outperformed the polling averages on Election Day in both 2020 and 2024.

There appeared to be a definite frost between first lady Jill Biden and Harris during a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery last month.

A close-up of the two showed Biden facing straight forward with a stern look on her face, while Harris seemed uncomfortable.

The tension is off the charts here pic.twitter.com/cc94y0k9El — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 11, 2024

Meanwhile, President Biden was all smiles when he welcomed Trump to the Oval Office after his election win last month.

“Welcome back” – Biden to Trump pic.twitter.com/0DelxN0a5g — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2024

The cordial exchange led many to speculate on social media that perhaps Biden wanted Trump to beat Harris.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.