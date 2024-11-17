Share
Commentary
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC.

'Welcome Back': Internet Can't Get Over Biden's Expression with Trump During White House Meeting

 By Randy DeSoto  November 17, 2024 at 8:00am
The transition to the incoming administration appeared to get off to a good start on Wednesday with President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump sharing a cordial moment in the Oval Office.

In fact, Biden looked genuinely pleased to host the 45th president at the White House. Given the way he was so unceremoniously removed from his own reelection bid, it’s almost hard to blame the incumbent.

“Congratulations and I’m looking forward to…having a smooth transition. We’ll do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated. We’re going to get the chance to talk about some of that today,” Biden said, as the two shook hands.

“Welcome back,” the beaming incumbent added.

“Politics is tough, and in many cases it’s not a nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much,” Trump responded with his trademark staccato.

The last time the two men had been together was June 27 for the presidential debate that ultimately resulted in Biden withdrawing (perhaps forcibly?) from the race after an objectively disastrous performance.

Neither this writer nor people on social media could help but notice how Biden was all smiles while talking to Trump — a man often vilified by Democrats as a literal fascist.

Conservative social media influencer Greg Price wrote, “I don’t think Joe Biden has ever been happier in his entire life.”

One responded with a quip: “Two Trump voters.”

Some reminded social media that Biden had actually put on a Trump campaign hat at an event in Pennsylvania back in September.

The alleged bad blood between Biden and the Democrat elites has been a poorly-kept secret for some time.

In August, Politico reported that Biden still harbored hard feelings toward former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others in the Democratic establishment, for essentially forcing him to withdraw from the presidential race and installing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

And again, it’s almost hard to blame Biden, but you reap what you sow when you allow yourself to be a Democrat puppet like he has for years. You won’t find much sympathy here when the elites inevitably cut those marionette strings.

That being said, it’s hard to ignore just how much happier Biden appears to be these days without those strings — and following his own vice president’s failed presidential bid.

Biden appeared in a chipper mood last week while delivering remarks in the White House Rose Garden regarding the results of the general election.

In fact, the lightness of his overall demeanor suggested to some that perhaps, deep down, he wanted Harris to lose to Donald Trump.

“Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made,” he said.

So far, so good.

Who knows? Maybe Biden did vote for Trump.

Randy DeSoto
