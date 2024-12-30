Biden Takes a Shot at Trump During Remarks on Jimmy Carter's Death

Even those of us who acknowledge our own sinful natures and repeated moral failings have trouble enduring such overt hypocrisy.

On Sunday, former President Jimmy Carter, widely regarded as a morally upright man and a terrible president, died at 100.

Later on Sunday, while speaking to the media from his latest vacation spot on the Caribbean island of St. Croix, a weak-sounding President Joe Biden, whom history should regard as a far less morally upright man and an even worse president than Carter, paid homage to the late president while taking a thinly veiled shot at the incoming one.

In fairness, the cognitively diminished octogenarian merely took the bait offered to him by an establishment reporter.

“[What can] President Trump take from President Carter?” the reporter asked at the end of Biden’s prepared remarks.

The first part of the question sounded inaudible amid several loud and competing media voices. But no honest listener could mistake the purpose of the leading question: repeat and reinforce a false narrative about Trump.

Biden obliged.

“Decency, decency, decency,” the president repeated, gritting his teeth somewhat and widening his mouth like Batman’s Joker.

Incredibly, one of the least decent politicians in recent memory had the audacity to deliver a moral lecture.

The man who spent his career enriching himself and his establishment allies then declared that “[e]verybody deserves a shot. Everybody.”

“Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking?” Biden added. “Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk? I can’t.”

This from the man who once told black voters that “you ain’t black” unless you vote for him over Trump.

Readers may view Biden’s full remarks in the YouTube video below. The thinly veiled shot at Trump began around the 8:10 mark.

Of course, the weakness in Biden’s voice alone reminds us to thank God that Trump will return in 21 days. Indeed, America could not have endured another four years under Biden.

The real story here, however, involves the outgoing president’s utter hypocrisy. After all, it’s one thing for Biden to have deliberately destroyed the country, but it’s quite another for him to speak of “decency.”

For instance, Biden spent four years demonizing Trump’s MAGA supporters. In fact, he did more than call them “garbage.” He turned his FBI against them.

When the president also turned federal law enforcement against Trump himself, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson rightly characterized Biden as a “wannabe dictator.”

Indeed, who could forget the creepy smile on Biden’s face when a reporter asked about Trump’s claim that the Biden regime had made him a political prisoner?

Speaking of creepiness, the 46th president — this man of “decency” — has had numerous uncomfortable encounters with women and children.

And who could forget Biden’s disdain for the families of the 13 service members killed during his botched Afghanistan withdrawal? Or his unfathomably callous “no comment” in response to a question about the 2023 Maui wildfires?

In sum, while the reporter probably set him up with a leading question, the sight and sound of Biden lecturing others about “decency” is too much to endure.

