Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Biden Ignores His Own Mask Order Again, This Time with Other People Around

×
By Kipp Jones
Published January 30, 2021 at 9:11am
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden, surrounded by a room full of people, flouted his own mask mandate on Thursday when signing a pair of executive orders in relation to health care.

It isn’t the first time Biden has ignored the mandate, but it’s the first time he’s been brazen enough to do it while surrounded by a group of people who, according to Democrats, are put at the risk of certain death when around people not wearing at least one mask.

Biden commented on the mask hypocrisy.

“Since we are socially distanced, I think I can take my mask off to make this very brief announcement,” he told reporters, according to an official White House transcript of his remarks.

TRENDING: Former White House Stenographer: Joe Biden Has Lost 50 Percent of His Cognitive Capabilities

He went on to attack former President Donald Trump while signing a pair of orders to “undo the damage Trump has done,” he said.

“There’s nothing new that we’re doing here, other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president,” Biden stated.

Biden’s executive order on masks does allow for some exemptions, but as we understand it, for Biden’s own photo op to have been exempt, he would have had to give himself permission in writing. So far, the White House has not responded to The Western Journal’s request for information on such paperwork — if it exists.

Per wisdom gifted upon us all from Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden would have been a better ambassador to health, safety and obedience had he worn two masks. The new president instead settled on no mask at all, despite the fact that he wants you and your family to wear one in perpetuity.

Do you wear a mask or other face covering when you are out in public?

This is all, of course, a reminder of why we mustn’t just listen to those in charge. We need to watch them and evaluate their behavior.

Their behavior tells us they’re playing us all for fools. They run one small, elite club and we’re not in it. To pull from George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Democrats, including Biden, have told us for nearly a year to wear masks and to stay away from one another. But so many high-profile Democrats simply cannot resist ignoring their own rules.

Just look at them in all of their hypocrisy:

RELATED: Fact Check: AP and Washington Post Destroy Biden Job Claims in Brutal 1-2 Punch

Democrats, despite all their rhetoric, don’t wear masks. Why should the rest of us feel compelled to listen to anything these people have to say?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Twitter Troll Edits Maxine Waters Quote to Apply to Gov. Cuomo, so Now Dems Condemn It
Officials Call for Permanent Fencing at Capitol to Protect Lawmakers from Peasants
Biden Ignores His Own Mask Order Again, This Time with Other People Around
Video: Biden Appears to Consult Notecards to Find Out What's in EO He's About to Sign
Google Deletes Wave of Negative Reviews for Robinhood App
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×