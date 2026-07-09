Biden Illegal from Haiti Charged With Murder After Gruesome Killing at Meat Packing Plant

Joe Biden’s failed presidency has accelerated America’s tragic devolution into a dystopian, third-world cesspool, as illegal aliens continue to commit horrific crimes across the nation.

In the latest chilling example, an illegal alien from Haiti — who was released into the country by the Biden administration in 2024 — has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his coworker to death at a meat processing plant in Coldwater, Michigan.

On Wednesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer urging the state of Michigan not to release Valmir Djempsley from jail following the June 30 incident.

“This illegal alien barbarically stabbed his coworker to death,” Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “This murderer was released into American communities by the Biden Administration.”

“If it weren’t for the reckless open border policies of the Biden Administration, this criminal never would have been in our country in the first place, and his victim would still be alive,” she added.

“We have lodged a detainer asking Michigan to not release this dangerous criminal from jail without notifying ICE.”

BREAKING: DHS confirms that a suspect arrested for murder after he allegedly stabbed his coworker to death at a Michigan meat plant is a Haitian illegal alien who was caught and released at the Texas border by the Biden administration in 2024. ICE has placed a detainer on Valmir… pic.twitter.com/J5fSboRFPp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 8, 2026

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Witnesses told police that Djempsley, 20, and Brandon Eduardo Velasquez Chavez, 21, got into a verbal dispute over a knife while working next to each other, WWMT-TV reported.

“From what I know right now, the knives are identified by the employees. They are given numbers, and they’re given to employees by that, and there was a dispute over a knife,” Coldwater Public Safety Director Joe Scheid told the outlet.

Witnesses said the argument escalated, with Djempsley chasing after Chavez and stabbing him in the back. Paramedics tried to save Chavez at the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries.

If found guilty, Djempsley could be deported back to Haiti.

During Biden’s disastrous tenure, the United States devolved into a mass dumping ground for unvetted armies of unskilled, third-world migrants, many of whom were convicted felons in their homelands.

America can survive a budget deficit. It cannot survive a mass invasion. It costs over $600 billion /year for illegal aliens and will cost $160 Billion/ year to deport them. Rioters attack ICE agents at California Home Depot; try to stop a Federal bus.… pic.twitter.com/KBQqTeQvOY — TRUTH NOW ⭐️⭐️⭐️🗽 🎺 (@sxdoc) June 7, 2025

The staggering barrage of migrants illegally crossing the border — many of them military-age males from all corners of the world, including terrorist hotbeds — should send chills down the spines of all Americans.

The migrant invasion affects all of us, no matter how far we live from the southern border.

As Democrats continue to prioritize illegal aliens over U.S. citizens, Americans must remember that this nation does not exist to serve as a dumping ground for hordes of third-world illegals who contribute nothing but chaos, crime, and poverty.

🚨The United States border was not secure under the Biden administration. ⬇️ This footage from Eagle Pass, Texas shows a large group of migrants crossing the Rio Grande and climbing the US bank while Border Patrol agents use a forklift to raise the border fence and wire to… pic.twitter.com/KKGBERy47Z — Anthony (@Anthony_Rowe) June 11, 2026

FOX captures footage of single adult men of crossing the US border assisted by US personnel. Why are we opening the gates and letting them in?

🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/mUaIbWphSb — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) September 19, 2023

As the late President Ronald Reagan said, “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”

No nation — no matter how rich or powerful — can endure the catastrophic impact of mass illegal immigration, which endangers public safety, drains public resources, degrades our standard of living, and threatens national security.

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