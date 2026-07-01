Judge Frees Punks Accused of Brutalizing Elderly Man Who Dared Stand Up for Pregnant Woman - Welcome to Mamdani's Paradise

A leftist judge who believes enforcing the law is racist freed two thugs who assaulted a 73-year-old man for defending a pregnant woman on a New York City bus.

Last Friday, Criminal Court Judge Jeffrey Gershuny released the felony assault suspects over the objections of prosecutors, who had sought a $150,000 bail, according to the New York Post.

“It was not immediately clear why the suspects, Jaiden Marrero, 24, and Donzell Mitchell, 19, were released without bail,” the outlet reported.

“The charge against them was bail-eligible.”

The farcical miscarriage of justice was a slap in the face to Good Samaritan Robert Hunter, who was beaten up, choked, and stabbed after telling the thugs to be more careful when they shoved a pregnant woman on a bus.

Brutes surrender in NYC bus beatdown after kin tell them to do right thing – then get freed by judge: cops, sources https://t.co/ZsJDGaAsQH pic.twitter.com/XhBVWIiCTb — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2026

“All I said was, ‘You know the lady’s pregnant, show her some respect,’” Hunter told the New York Post.

That’s when the thugs attacked him.

The beating took place on June 5, but the suspects did not surrender to police until June 25, when one of their relatives urged them to turn themselves in after seeing them on a “Wanted” flyer.

But surrendering to police was ultimately futile since the duo was arraigned and released on Friday thanks to Gershuny, who was appointed in 2018 by then-mayor Bill de Blasio.

It’s no surprise that Gershuny sides with criminals over law-abiding citizens, since he’s a race-hustling, anti-police activist masquerading as an impartial jurist.

During his disgraceful tenure, Gershuny has repeatedly put violent, repeat criminals back on the streets.

In September 2025, he allowed a serial bank robber to walk free — even though the recidivist thief had 34 prior arrests for bank robbery.

A New York City police officer was disgusted by Gershuny’s utter disdain for law and order.

“The fact that the bail was declined by this judge is negligent on the judge’s part,” the officer said, per Fox News. “It shows a real lack of care for public safety.”

Burberry Bandit strikes again! But lefty NYC judge sets serial bank robber free — despite 34 priors https://t.co/8819td6aMj pic.twitter.com/HG0oBkMcAl — New York Post (@nypost) September 20, 2025

Gershuny has also come under fire for flashing a gun he carries around for self-defense.

Maybe if he didn’t constantly put criminals back on the streets, he wouldn’t have to carry a weapon to protect himself.

Gershuny’s warped crusade advocating for criminals disqualifies him from the bench.

In 2020 — at the height of the Black Lives Matter riots — Gershuny signed an absurd statement insisting that enforcing the law oppresses black people.

“Daily the [person of color] is coming more and more to look upon law and justice, not as protecting safeguards, but as sources of humiliation and oppression,” according to a statement signed by the “New York State Judges of Color.”

“We like all judges must be mindful of the impact of systemic racism or bias in fulfilling the court’s responsibility to ensure equal justice to all under the law.”

Judges did this… Damon Johnson

131 arrests

Burned Unknown Victim Lawrence Reed

72 arrests

Burned Bethany McGee Timothy Bohler

45 arrests

Killed Lelawattie Narine Alexander Dicky

39 arrests

Killed Logan Frederico David Mazariegos

33 arrests

Killed Nicola Tanzi Abdul Jalloh… pic.twitter.com/Uhtf49qNOq — C3 (@C_3C_3) March 6, 2026

To these left-wing lunatics, putting a “person of color” in jail for beating, raping, or murdering someone is racist and oppressive.

With “judges” like these, it’s no surprise that Democrat-run big cities such as New York, Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., have all devolved into crime-infested cesspools.

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