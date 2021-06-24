Is Biden Losing It? Creepy Joe Bizarrely Leans Forward, Whispers to Reporters

President Joe Biden once again made a fool of himself while talking to reporters on Thursday.

What a surprise.

During a news conference on his administration’s infrastructure plan, Biden leaned forward and began whispering to the White House press corps in what can only be described as an incredibly creepy voice.

“I’m not being critical of y’all, I really mean this, it was legitimate questions you’re asking me. Asking me, you know, ‘Guess what, employers can’t find workers,'” he said.

It was then that the president’s remarks took an odd turn as he leaned into the microphone and began whispering softly.

“I said, ‘Yeah, pay them more,'” Biden said. “This is an employees — employees bargaining chip now.

“What’s happening?”

WORKERS: “Pay them more,” President Biden says to the employers who are having trouble finding workers, saying that job seekers have a bargaining chip in the current market pic.twitter.com/BCy0h0V94X — Forbes (@Forbes) June 24, 2021

Apparently, Biden thought this little verbal tactic was working well, because he used it several times during the address.

It almost seems as though the president is using this strange whispering as a form of emphasis in his speech.

The only thing it really emphasizes, however, is Biden’s need to take a cognitive exam.

This need has also been confirmed by one prominent former White House physician.

With the president repeatedly exhibiting such odd behaviors, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who served as White House physician for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, sent Biden a letter on June 17 asking him to take a cognitive test.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President,” the letter said.

“They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

“They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

