Path 27
Commentary
President Joe Biden leans forward and speaks softly during an address in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday.
Commentary
President Joe Biden leans forward and speaks softly during an address in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Is Biden Losing It? Creepy Joe Bizarrely Leans Forward, Whispers to Reporters

Michael Austin June 24, 2021 at 1:49pm
Path 27

President Joe Biden once again made a fool of himself while talking to reporters on Thursday.

What a surprise.

During a news conference on his administration’s infrastructure plan, Biden leaned forward and began whispering to the White House press corps in what can only be described as an incredibly creepy voice.

“I’m not being critical of y’all, I really mean this, it was legitimate questions you’re asking me. Asking me, you know, ‘Guess what, employers can’t find workers,'” he said.

It was then that the president’s remarks took an odd turn as he leaned into the microphone and began whispering softly.

Trending:
Wisconsin Election Official Says Zuckerberg-Funded Group Seized Control of 2020 Election

“I said, ‘Yeah, pay them more,'” Biden said. “This is an employees — employees bargaining chip now.

“What’s happening?”

Apparently, Biden thought this little verbal tactic was working well, because he used it several times during the address.

It almost seems as though the president is using this strange whispering as a form of emphasis in his speech.

The only thing it really emphasizes, however, is Biden’s need to take a cognitive exam.

Related:
Biden Needs to See a Dementia Specialist Right Now if the Mayo Clinic Is Right

This need has also been confirmed by one prominent former White House physician.

With the president repeatedly exhibiting such odd behaviors, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who served as White House physician for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, sent Biden a letter on June 17 asking him to take a cognitive test.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President,” the letter said.

“They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

“They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




loading
Is Biden Losing It? Creepy Joe Bizarrely Leans Forward, Whispers to Reporters
Biden Needs to See a Dementia Specialist Right Now if the Mayo Clinic Is Right
Biden Accidentally Made the Best Case for Gun Rights Any President Ever Has
Exclusive: Chicago Police Insider Exposes Lightfoot, Foxx for Fueling City's Murder Crisis
Confirmed: Disguised Leftists Infiltrated Trump Crowd on Jan. 6, Said They Told FBI How to Infiltrate MAGA
See more...

Conversation