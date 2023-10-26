President Joe Biden managed to botch one of the most famous historical quotes of them all, and he did so in front of a foreign leader.

On Wednesday, Biden welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House. During his remarks, he tried to quote Neil Armstrong’s words after he landed on the moon, but ended up delivering one of his infamous gaffes.

“It’s an honor to welcome you all to the White House as we celebrate the enduring alliance between Australia and the United States — an alliance that’s marked by imagination, ingenuity and innovation,” Biden said.

Then he got to the Armstrong quote that he just didn’t get quite right.

“Nearly 55 years ago, American astronauts took humanity’s first step on the moon. They sent a message forever etched in history. Quote, ‘That’s one small step for man and one giant step for mankind.'”



Close, but no cigar, Mr. Biden.

The actual quote, as everybody knows, reads just a bit differently: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Of course, Biden muffs speeches all the time, so this is nothing new. But messing up the words of “a message forever etched in history”? That’s pretty impressive.

The president is also known for getting history wrong — his own personal history, that is.

British commentator Piers Morgan has gotten so sick and tired of Biden’s constant stream of lies that he now calls our president “Pinocchio Joe.”

Morgan’s exasperation boiled over last month when Biden claimed that he was at Ground Zero the day after 9/11. In truth, he wasn’t there until nine days afterward, as even CNN pointed out.

Other examples of Biden’s prevarications about his life and experiences include, but are certainly not limited to, his claims that:

He was once a truck driver.

His first job offer was from an Idaho lumber company.

He marched in the civil rights movement.

He was arrested in apartheid South Africa while trying to meet Nelson Mandela in prison.

He was in Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967.

His son Beau was killed in Iraq.

His first wife was killed by a drunk driver.

He visited a Pittsburgh synagogue after a shooting there in 2018.

Compared to telling those whoppers, messing up the Neil Armstrong quote isn’t the biggest deal in the world. But it’s certainly not a good look, and it’s just another example of how bad Joe Biden is on the dais.

