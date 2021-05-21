President Joe Biden, who has a history of lifting snippets from other politicians’ speeches, apparently did so again on Wednesday in his commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy, borrowing a line from then-President Ronald Reagan’s speech on the same occasion 33 years prior.

“My Coast Guard aides have been excellent. One of them taught me that, and I quote, ‘The Coast Guard is that hard nucleus about which the Navy forms in time of war,'” Reagan joked to the delight of the cadets in May 1988.

Watch the former Hollywood actor’s delivery below.

Things did not go quite so swimmingly for Biden on Wednesday as he sought to deliver what he surely thought would be a money line.

Biden began with a chuckle, saying, “I can only assume that you’ll enjoy educating your family about how the Coast Guard is, quote, ‘The hard nucleus around the Navy forms in times of war.'”

The botched joke drew no response, for which Biden chastized the cadets.

“You’re a really dull class. I mean, come on, man. Is the sun getting to you?” the president said.

“I would think you’d have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap,” Biden added, which drew some applause.

Biden’s penchant for lifting lines is well documented.

In fact, it was during his first presidential run back in 1987 that he was caught taking lengthy portions of speeches from British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock and former U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy without giving attribution.

That same year, Biden also admitted to plagiarizing a paper he submitted while a student at Syracuse University Law School in the 1960s, The Washington Post reported.

In that instance, he went big, stealing five pages from a law review article without providing citation. The school required Biden to redo the course.

Biden ended his presidential campaign in disgrace shortly after these revelations.

During his latest run, Biden’s campaign was accused of not crediting sources in passages contained in his climate change plan.

After the incident, the campaign spent $4,200 on anti-plagiarism software, according to the New York Post.

However, the Daily Mail reported that this precaution did not prevent Biden from delivering lines that sounded “suspiciously similar” to those of former Canadian member of Parliament Jack Layton during his Democratic National Convention speech last summer.

Biden is clearly a natural at “borrowing” other people’s words.

Ronald Reagan, 77, versus Joe Biden, 78. pic.twitter.com/tDs1l1ke6d — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 19, 2021

But if you’re going to appropriate a line from the “Great Communicator” himself, for crying out loud, deliver it coherently.

“Come on, man!”

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

