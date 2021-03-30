Login
Biden Nominates Progressive Favorite for Key Judicial Position

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex on Monday in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden delivers remarks in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex on Monday in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 30, 2021 at 9:29am
President Joe Biden, who while campaigning for minority support before the election vowed to appoint a black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, on Tuesday announced his nomination of a high-profile black woman to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a district court judge in Washington, was among 11 nominees announced Tuesday.

Jackson was nominated to fill the spot formerly held by now-Attorney General Merrick Garland on a court considered a stepping-stone to the Supreme Court, according to Fox News.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Chief Justice John Roberts and former Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia all served as judges in the high-profile court to which Jackson has been nominated.

Jackson formerly worked for the U.S. Sentencing Commission, including a stint as the vice-chair after being appointed to the post by former President Barack Obama, according to Reuters.

Jackson’s name was bandied about in 2016 when Obama was looking for a nominee to fill the vacancy that came after Scalia’s death.

Jackson is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

Progressives rallied to support her on Tuesday.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a former public defender, an unflinching champion for justice, and Joe Biden’s nominee to the second highest court in the United States,” the progressive group Demand Justice tweeted.

In 2019, Jackson ruled against the White House under former President Donald Trump and said that former White House counsel Don McGahn had to testify to House Democrats during the first impeachment process against Trump, according to NPR.


“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession,” Biden said Tuesday, Fox reported.

“Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong.”

Tiffany Cunningham, a partner at the high-profile law firm of Perkins Coie LLP, has been nominated to a circuit court vacancy.

Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, a public defender in the Northern District of Illinois, was also appointed to fill a circuit court vacancy.

Appointing federal judges had been a priority of the Trump administration, which was instrumental in confirming three Supreme Court justices and 54 circuit court judges among the 234 federal judges in Trump’s four-year term.

Do identity politics govern everything Democrats do?

Judicial nominees need a simple majority for confirmation by the Senate.

Biden’s other nominees announced include Judge Deborah Boardman for the District of Maryland; Julien Neals for the District of New Jersey; Judge Lydia Griggsby for the District of Maryland; Judge Zahid N. Quraishi for the District of New Jersey; Regina Rodriguez for the District of Colorado; Florence Y. Pan for the D.C. District Court; Judge Rupa Ranga Puttagunta for the D.C. Superior Court; and Margaret Strickland for the District of New Mexico.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







