Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sat down for an interview with controversial female rapper Cardi B and told the former exotic dancer his administration would offer free college.

In an Elle Magazine interview released Monday, the “WAP” rapper told the 77-year-old former vice president about the kinds of changes she would like to see during a Biden presidency.

“I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us … but first, I just want Trump out,” she told Biden.

Revealing his childhood nickname was “Joey B,” Biden spoke with the rapper, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.

“I of course want free Medicare. It’s important to have [free health care] because look what is happening right now … I of course think we need free college education,” Cardi B told Biden.

“And I want black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. I just want more stricter laws that is fair to black citizens and that are fair for cops, too.”

Biden further quizzed the rapper about what changes she thinks her fans would like to see, should the country elect him in November.

“Obviously free college education, free Medicare, especially now that people are getting sick left to right,” she said.

“Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy, we’re not asking for charity, we are just asking for equality. We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice.”

“That is all. I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way. No, it’s simple. We just want justice. … We want to feel like Americans,” she added.

Biden then praised the rapper and her generation of voters.

“You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in American history,” he said.

“And you’re going to change things. You’re gonna change them. You’re the reason I have such incredible hope. I really mean it. I’m not trying to be nice. It’s a fact. That’s what’s gonna change things.”

“The rest of the world has always looked to us,” he added.

“Why have they looked to us? Not because we’re so powerful, but the power of our example. Look what they’re seeing now with this president. He’s literally promoting hatred.”

“We’re going to have, If I get elected president, free college education for four years of college, flat-out, anybody with a family of less than $125,000,” Biden said.

The heavily edited interview, which was posted on YouTube, currently has more dislikes than it does likes, signaling that viewers thus far might not be too impressed with Biden’s decision to have a conversation with the rapper as Sunday morning show hosts are seemingly being denied access to the Biden campaign.

Biden has apparently made the decision to avoid sit-down interviews with reporters.

Fox News host Chris Wallace criticized Biden’s campaign for employing what he called a “basement strategy” on Fox News radio over the weekend.

“I don’t think you can hide from now until Election Day. I just don’t think it’s possible,” Wallace told host Guy Benson.

Cardi B, whose recent hit song “WAP” is perhaps one of the most vulgar singles released this year, is no reporter, and was an exotic dancer before becoming a rapper, as the BBC outlined in a report about her ascent from “stripper to Grammy award winner.”

Last year, she controversially hinted that she had used drugs to steal cash from unconscious men.

In a video that has since been taken down, she used a racial slur during the apparent confession.

“I’d drug n—— up and I’d rob them,” she said.

In a social media post that was also taken down, she explained her motive for allegedly using drugs to incapacitate and steal from victims, Vox reported.

“I made the choices I did at the time because I had very limited options,” she explained.

Prominent surrogates for President Donald Trump’s campaign, including his son Donald Trump Jr., have used popular videos and memes on social media in recent months to poke fun at Cardi B and her access to top Democrats, including progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who had the rapper’s support until he exited the Democratic primary earlier this year.

