After his surprising fall off a bicycle in Delaware on Saturday, Biden set out to prove he was not physically injured from the incident.

According to Fox News, a White House official issued a statement after Biden’s stumble on Saturday and ensured Americans the president was okay.

“The President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine,” the official said. “No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

On Saturday evening, Biden seemingly tried to prove his health while walking out of a church service he was attending.

In a video shared on Twitter, a reporter could be heard asking Biden how he was feeling, apparently referring to his fall earlier in the day. Biden proceeded to hop around three times in a demonstration that he was not injured.

“Good, there you go,” the reporter responded.

President @JoeBiden departs church Saturday evening and motions that he’s doing fine after falling over on his bike. pic.twitter.com/JwLhSmcXTP — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 18, 2022

The initial video of Biden’s fall looked concerning, and conservatives including Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec questioned whether he had sustained an injury.

“Is Biden ok?” Posobiec wrote on Twitter. “Seriously…”

While the White House assured everyone Biden was not injured, this did not eliminate the concern about the health implications of Biden’s fall. Washington Times columnist Tim Young said the stumble was especially concerning given the circumstances.

“Biden didn’t fall off his bike like a normal person.. he had stopped and was trying to stand when he tipped over… it’s way worse,” Young wrote.

Biden didn’t fall off his bike like a normal person.. he had stopped and was trying to stand when he tipped over… it’s way worse. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy poked fun at people who suggested Biden’s fall was not out of the ordinary for bike riders.

“With the amount of bike apologists coming outta the woodwork to defend Biden saying falling on your skull happens all the time you’d think they’d ban bicycles in this country,” Portnoy wrote. “People out here making it seem like bike riding is more dangerous than swimming with Sharks.”

With the amount of bike apologists coming outta the woodwork to defend Biden saying falling on your skull happens all the time you’d think they’d ban bicycles in this country. People out here making it seem like bike riding is more dangerous than swimming with Sharks. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 18, 2022

While Biden hopping outside of church was a good sign given the initial concern about his physical status, quelling the broader concerns about his health may prove to be a much more difficult task.

