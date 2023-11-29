Biden Roasted After Appearing to Imply Israel Is Giving Hamas 'What They Seek'

President Joe Biden was roasted on social media on Tuesday after his X account claimed Israelis and Palestinians would live in peace if not for Hamas.

Biden declined to note that not only was Hamas elected but a majority of Palestinians support the terror group.

He did imply that Israel wanted the current conflict that left more than 1,200 of its citizens murdered last month.

In a reference to the deadly Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel, Biden or someone running his X account posted on Tuesday that the people of Gaza and the West Bank are seeking peaceful coexistence.

“Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack because they fear nothing more than Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace,” Biden’s account posted.

The post concluded, “To continue down the path of terror, violence, killing, and war is to give Hamas what they seek. We can’t do that.”

Given that a majority of Palestinians support Hamas, Biden’s account was roasted over the post:

You’re delusional if you think savages want peace. Palestinians = Hamas — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 29, 2023

That’s quite the narrative you’ve got there, Joe. Here are the FACTS. 👇 pic.twitter.com/mvR2er2fNj — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 28, 2023

How long did it take your social media team to think of this one, Joe? Palestinians VOTED for Hamas. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 28, 2023

Palestinians and Israelis would live in peace if it weren’t for Hamas? Is this a joke? — 🐺 (@rangebrothas) November 28, 2023

Then why did you just release $10 billion to Iran? pic.twitter.com/YMfTGN5V9V — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 29, 2023

What are you talking about? Not only was Hamas elected but the most recent survey data show that Palestinians in both Gaza and the West Bank overwhelmingly approve of Operation Al Aqsa Flood and demand a Palestinian state from the river to the sea. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) November 29, 2023

They fear nothing more than Jews living. Maybe you should stop giving them billions of dollars? Just a thought. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 29, 2023

A poll from the Arab World for Research and Development shared last week by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs found that an alarming number of Palestinians reject the idea of peace with their Jewish neighbors.

The JCPA reported:

“When taken as a whole, the results indicate that an overwhelming percentage of Palestinians support the October 7 massacre (75%), reject coexistence with Israel (85.9%), are committed to the restoration of ‘historical Palestine’ as a final resolution (71.1%), and support the creation of a Palestinian state ‘from the river to the sea’ (74.7%) as the end of the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

“Interestingly, there is more support for the 10/7 massacre from the Palestinians resident in Judea and Samaria (83.1%) than those residing in the Gaza Strip (63.6%).”

The poll also found that nearly three-quarters of Palestinians surveyed believe Hamas will defeat Israel to conclude the ongoing conflict in the region.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

