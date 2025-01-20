Biden Says 'I'm Not Going Anywhere' on His Final Full Day in Office

Former President Joe Biden may have just tipped his hand as to what his political future holds.

Biden, despite alleged bad blood with some of his peers and reports of his disgust with his unceremonious ouster from his re-election bid, appears content to stay put.

Speaking Sunday — his last full day as president — at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in South Carolina, per USA Today, Biden covered a wide range of topics, including what the future holds for the 82 year old.

“We must always keep the faith in a better day to come,” Biden said, a rather stark contrast to the more critical rhetoric the outgoing president has used in his final few weeks.

But while platitudes — even apparently empty ones — are kit and caboodle for any political address, what’s not nearly as expected is for the speaker to drop such a firm commitment to his future.

And that’s exactly what Biden did.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Biden told the Sunday congregation.

And just in case there were any doubts about his lucidity, Biden stressed: “I’m not kidding.”

“As I close out this journey with you, I’m just as passionate about our work as I was as a 29-year-old kid,” Biden said, per USA Today. “When I got elected, I wasn’t old enough to serve yet. I’m in no ways tired.”

In fact, Biden actually claimed that his decades-long political career had divinity on its side.

“Nobody told me the road would be easy,” Biden said. “I don’t believe He brought me this far to leave me.

“My fellow Americans, I don’t think the good Lord brought us this far to leave us behind.”

While only time will tell if Biden actually won’t be “going anywhere,” his stated plans of sticking around could become a point of contention in the Democratic Party.

While much of the bad blood mentioned earlier in this piece is all reports and hearsay — after all, Biden is still tied to the decorum of his position for a little while longer — there’s ample, concrete evidence that the relationship between the Bidens and the rest of the Democratic power brokers is frayed, to say the least.

But even if Joe Biden never utters a disparaging remark about his fellow Democrats, the same is not true for outgoing first lady, Jill Biden.

In fact, the self-professed “keeper of the family grudges” within the Biden clan is publicly on record calling out the character of Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi after the alleged role the latter played in Joe Biden being removed from his re-election bid.

As the Democrats lick their wounds from the 2024 general election and prepare for 2026 midterms, having Biden and his malcontent family stick around may actually divide and harm the party more than anything.

So Republicans might actually welcome this news.

