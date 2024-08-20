Biden Seen Crying During DNC Walkout as Kamala Harris Will Soon Replace Him - 'She's Tough'

In case you missed a lot of what happened at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, don’t worry. Our president probably did, too.

The one difference between you and Joseph Robinette Biden, however, is the fact that the latter was giving the biggest speech of the DNC’s first night. It was predictably Bidenesque.

It’s telling, in fact, that Biden got shafted with the Monday slot, which is where everyone who the Democrats simply had to make time for — in spite of the fact they likely didn’t want to — was given center stage.

In addition to Biden fulfilling his job as the ghost of election failures present, the ghost of election failures past — Hillary Rodham Clinton, the 2016 Democratic standard-bearer — also spoke.

So did several far-left politicians. Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago, where the convention is being held, also got time on the program for Monday.

However, none of those people were or (God willing) will likely ever be president, while Joe Biden nominally holds the office at the moment. It might have made you wonder why they didn’t have him speak on Wednesday to kind of segue into Vice President Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech on Thursday.

And then he spoke:

Joe Biden’s brain breaks as the clock strikes midnight and he starts talking about how The Supreme Court said that women aren’t without electrical power. pic.twitter.com/6Ek2QBGjha — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 20, 2024

Oh. Yes. I almost forgot; that’s why.

In a sloppy set of remarks that reminded everyone of why he won’t be on stage Thursday accepting the party’s nomination for a second term, or even on stage sometime later in the week, when most of America starts paying attention, Biden rambled through some bullet points about the Supreme Court apparently taking electrical power from women, how Kamala Harris was “tough” and how vice presidents make the best presidents, inter alia.

But first, a bit of crying, because there’s nothing that says “emotionally labile senior citizen who shouldn’t be in the Oval Office” like breaking down on stage in front of the world:

President Biden wiped away tears after his daughter Ashley introduced him to close out the first night of the DNC. He walked on stage to a thunderous ovation that lasted more than four minutes. pic.twitter.com/82oMMVaMvu — POLITICO (@politico) August 20, 2024

Yes, the applause for Biden did last quite a while. That applause, it’s worth noting, is because he’s leaving office and being replaced by Kamala Harris atop the ticket. It’s like cheering a player who’s missed every basket through the first three-and-a-half quarters of a game finally hitting a free-throw. There’s a bit of sarcasm mixed in with those plaudits.

Biden proceeded to stumble through a checklist of tired slogans. For instance, have you heard him and other Democrats say that democracy is on the ballot? Well, you probably haven’t heard it as often since an attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump last month made effectively calling the opposition dictatorial a bit passé. But it’s not like Biden remembers that. Or much else, really:

🔴 Biden: America’s Future is in YOUR Hands “We saved democracy in 2020, and now we must save it again in 2024. The vote each of us casts this year will determine whether democracy and freedom will prevail. America’s future is in your hands.”pic.twitter.com/N6bAMyH4HR — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) August 20, 2024

Joe also took time out to address the pro-Hamas legion of protesters outside the convention: “Those protesters out in the streets, they have a point,” he said.

This didn’t exactly strike the exact note he might have hoped for, as many on social media noted:

The Protesters: Joe Biden committed genocide Joe: They got a point pic.twitter.com/ZlJ6bXWH6q — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2024

“Those protesters out in the street — they have a point.” @JoeBiden #DNC2024CHICAGO Here they are, with the Hamas flag, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ryiRZAFKOW — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 20, 2024

But, above all, the speech was dedicated to boosterism for Kamala’s campaign, trying to tie her success to his administration.

Joe Biden says choosing Kamala Harris was the best decision of his entire career and then jokes that like many of our best presidents she was also Vice President. 😂 #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/o2HMKp9puj — 🪷 Madam Auntie VP Kamala Harris for PRESIDENT! (@flywithkamala) August 20, 2024

“Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became our nominee and it was the best decision I made in my whole career,” Biden said.

“We’ve become close friends — she’s tough, she’s experienced and she has enormous integrity, enormous integrity. Her story represents the best American story.

“And like many of our best presidents, she was also vice president,” he said, pointing to himself, before quickly adding: “That’s a joke.”

Is Biden too old to be president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In case you’ve forgotten the Obama years, like Joe Biden probably has, or have forgotten what a good president looks like, which is understandable, this is referring to the fact that our current commander-in-chief was also a vice president like Kamala Harris.

It’s not a very good joke. Indeed, if you were looking at your bank account balance or your grocery bills as he said those words, you might be wiping tears of sadness from your eyes, too.

If the speech ended up being better than the debate performance that effectively ended Joe Biden’s career, that was only by default and because there wasn’t any adversarial element to the speech. It still managed to be a reminder of why he’s not only leaving but why he’s not being given a more prominent speaking role at his own party’s national convention.

Those four minutes of applause for President Biden might as well have been accompanied by a chant of “good riddance,” because that’s precisely what everyone in Chicago’s United Center was thinking.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.