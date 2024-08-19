Bombshell Official House Report Finds Biden Committed 'Impeachable Offenses' While in Office

A House report says President Joe Biden has trampled on the public trust for the sake of enriching family members.

The report from the Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees is the result of the House’s impeachment inquiry it launched into the president, according to Politico.

“Our impeachment inquiry shows conclusively that Joe Biden abused his public office for the private financial benefit of the Biden family and Biden business associates,” House Judiciary Republicans posted on X.

“The facts speak for themselves, and Democrats can no longer stretch the truth to cover for President Biden. As Democrats celebrate Joe Biden and crown Kamala Harris as his heir apparent this week, Americans should remember the reality of the Biden-Harris Administration: crime, chaos, and corruption,” the post said.

🚨 #NEWS: @JudiciaryGOP, @GOPoversight, & @WaysandMeansGOP release 300 page report showing Joe Biden committed IMPEACHABLE OFFENSES. “Our impeachment inquiry shows conclusively that Joe Biden abused his public office for the private financial benefit of the Biden family and… pic.twitter.com/j0f4IvxfEF — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 19, 2024

The post said Biden committed “IMPEACHABLE OFFENSES.”

“First and foremost, overwhelming evidence demonstrates that President Biden participated in a conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family,” the report said.

“Among other aspects of this conspiracy, the Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests by leading those interests to believe that such payments would provide them access to and influence with President Biden,’ the report said.

Should Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The report said that during his years as vice president in the Obama administration, Biden “actively participated in this conspiracy by, among other things, attending dinners with his family’s foreign business partners and speaking to them by phone, often when being placed on speakerphone by Hunter Biden.”

Noting an incident in which Biden told a Russian oligarch, “you be good to my boy,” the report said, “President Biden knowingly participated in this conspiracy.”

“Based on the totality of the evidence, it is inconceivable that President Biden did not understand that he was taking part in an effort to enrich his family by abusing his office of public trust,” the report said.

Not only did Biden engage in underhanded dealings, the report said the “Biden family went to great lengths to conceal this conspiracy.”

“Foreign money was transmitted to the Biden family through complicated financial transactions. The Biden family laundered funds through intermediate entities and broke up large transactions into numerous smaller transactions. Substantial efforts were also made to hide President Biden’s involvement in his family’s business activities,” the report said, noting that its findings illustrate how Hunter Biden and his associates leveraged Joe Biden’s name to their financial advantage.

The report noted that with President Joe Biden in the White House, “The Biden-Harris Justice Department has instructed certain key fact witnesses to not answer questions and directed others to disregard subpoenas from the Committees.”

“The Biden-Harris White House has obfuscated facts and denied the Committees access to witnesses. President Biden met with Hunter Biden before Hunter’s defiance of his subpoenas for testimony, and the White House acknowledged that President Biden was aware in advance of Hunter’s actions,” the report said.

“The totality of the corrupt conduct uncovered by the Committees is egregious. President Joe Biden conspired to commit influence peddling and grift. In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States to enrich his family,” the blistering report said.

“Not one of these transactions would have occurred, but for Joe Biden’s official position in the United States government,” the report added.

The report said there is only one way to clean up a White House mess.

“The Constitution’s remedy for a President’s flagrant abuse of office is clear: impeachment by the House of Representatives and removal by the Senate. Despite the cheapening of the impeachment power by Democrats in recent years, the House’s decision to pursue articles of impeachment must not be made lightly. As such, this report endeavors to present the evidence gathered to date so that all Members of the House may assess the extent of President Biden’s corruption,” the report said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.