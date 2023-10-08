As the Holy Land bleeds after the brutal invasion of Israel by Palestinian terrorists, Americans are turning their attention to the material aid that President Joe Biden and his administration have given the terrorists who have killed hundreds of men, women, and children.

The Biden administration has flooded Palestine and the nations that support it — such as Iran — with mountains of cash, heaps of benefits, and other material goods. And on the tail of all this support from America, the Palestinians equipped themselves for a massive incursion into Israel to wreck terror, all in a likely bid to head off Biden’s feverish efforts ahead of the 2024 election to convince Saudi Arabia to make peace with Israel.

With the surprise offensive against Israel, we’re seeing the effects of Biden’s policies of complacency and tolerance playing out in bloody fashion.

One of the very first things that Biden did when he took office was to reverse former President Donald Trump’s policies that treated the Palestinians as a danger to stability in the Middle East. And in January of 2021, the Biden administration announced that it was resuming relations with the Palestinians and once again ramped up financial support for Palestinian refugees.

Trump had pruned back cash payments to the Palestinians and increased aid to Israel when he took office. But Biden went back to the Democratic Party’s stand-by claim that the U.S. should legitimize the terror-supporting Palestinian Authority and seek a “two-state solution” giving Palestine an official status.

Trump had cut off funding for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, which was established to aid Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes during the Israel’s founding in 1948. Yet, Palestinian-controlled areas are still rife with poverty and want despite that they are supported by a long list of oil-rich Muslim nations in the area.

Despite the assumption of many, there has never in history been a country named Palestine, nor has there even been a distinct Palestinian people. The concept of a nation of Palestine is a modern fantasy created by Muslims in the region and is more a function of their opposition to Israel than their support of any so-called “Palestinian people,” as Israeli leader Golda Meir once so ably detailed.

Biden, though, has reversed all Trump’s progress in the area, and the moves had nearly immediate effect. As soon as Biden began pumping more money into the pockets of the Palestinians, they began launching murderous terror attacks on Israel.

In May of 2021, Palestinian terrorists sent a wave of missiles into Israel. The attacks were not a surprise to Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. Along with several others, the pair sent a letter to Biden’s State Department that sending money to Hamas and the Palestinians would only give them the funding to attack Israel. Months later, that is exactly what happened.

By 2022, Biden was still dumping Trump’s Israel/Palestinian policies. In June of that year, Biden’s State Department reorganized Trump’s Palestinian Affairs Unit and renamed it the “U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs.”

The move put this office directly under the State Dept. instead of under the control of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel as Trump had set it up to operate. This was done to give Biden quicker and direct control over opening the purse strings to the Palestinians. Along with that move, Biden re-opened U.S. offices in Jerusalem to open the spigot for Palestinian authorities.

Then, only weeks ago, Biden was celebrating the fact that he handed an unbelievable six billion dollars to Iran — a country that directly supports Palestinian terrorism — in exchange for several Americans that the extremist Muslim country has held hostage for years.

Now, after a vicious, coordinated attack, Israel has been forced to declare war on the Palestinian authority. With more than 3,500 rockets having rained down on their peaceful nation and ground attacks killing more than 600 with hundreds more women and children kidnaped, abused, and murdered, Israel is now mobilizing to retaliate.

And what was the Biden administration’s first response to this inhuman assault on Israel?

Biden’s State Dept. initially employed moral equivalency, treating the brutal Palestinian terrorists as the same as Israel’s military with an X post saying, “We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has occurred. We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing.”

In other words, the Dept. of State was accusing Israel of perpetrating the same sort of attacks as the Palestinians for daring to reply to the horrendous assault they suffered.

The post was soon deleted and the State Dept. was embarrassed by its ignorant statement.

🚨🚨🚨Joe Biden DEMANDS Israel NOT Defend Itself From Terrorist Attacks In a now deleted tweet, the Biden Regime demanded Israel stop fighting after a brutal surprise attack on Israel by terrorist group Hamas overnight. Hundreds of Israeli civilians have been killed/captured pic.twitter.com/rG0Mqk3F4R — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2023

So, even as women and children are being kidnapped from their homes by Palestinian terrorists, as they turn up murdered, and hundreds are killed by groups of terrorists flooding into Israeli communities, the State Department’s first thought was to wag a finger at Israel and saying, “Tsk tsk, don’t you dare reply to this provocation, or you’re as bad as Hamas.”

When Donald Trump was in office, the Middle East was relatively quiet and his policies cut down on the ability of Hamas, the Taliban, and other terror outfits to visit terror on the world. But Joe Biden and his party have thrown all that stability and caution to the winds and helped unleash a wave of bloody attacks on innocent civilians. And the U.S. taxpayers have been forced to foot the costs of this butcher’s bill.

