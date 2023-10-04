White House Officials Quietly Visit Saudi Arabia to Seek 'Mega-Deal' Despite Biden's Vow to Make Country a 'Pariah': Report

Joe Biden puffed up his foreign policy credentials in 2019, claiming that as president, he would make the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a “pariah” on the world stage. Today, as president, Biden is quietly and sheepishly sending secret envoys to plead for a deal with the Saudis.

Biden’s bravado about how he would force the Saudis into “pariah” status among world leaders was disgorged during one of the Democrat primary presidential debates ahead of the 2020 elections.

Mr. “Foreign Policy Expert” — who was seen in 2022 giving the Saudi Prince a friendly fist bump — boasted on stage in front of the country that he would make the Saudis “pay the price” for killing Palestinian apologist and sometimes Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi in October of 2018.

“I would make it very clear we were not going to in fact sell more weapons to them,” Biden said during the Democrat primary debates in November of 2019, according to The Intercept.

“We were going to in fact make them pay the price, and make them in fact the pariah that they are,” Biden said, adding there is “very little social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia.”

Biden also mentioned Yemen and exclaimed that, as president, he would “end the sale of material to the Saudis where they’re going in and murdering children.”

Since becoming president, though, Biden has paid little attention to the country he claimed he’d make an international “pariah,” other than making cute deals with them.

Indeed, Human Rights Watch blasted Biden in January, accusing him of being all talk and no action over Saudi Arabia and claiming he has delivered nothing but an empty call to reevaluate U.S.-Saudi relations.

In fact, the organization said that repression in the Saudi Kingdom has worsened since Biden took office, yet despite all his rhetoric about reassessing the U.S.-Saudi relationship, he has done nothing.

“Human Rights Watch has documented a notable uptick in repression, including decades-long prison sentences for citizens sharing opinions on social media,” the NGO wrote.

Meanwhile, in today’s news, it has been learned that Biden is not only just refusing to sanction the Saudis in any way, he is sending secret envoys to beg for their help in the Middle East.

“Senior Biden advisers quietly visited Saudi Arabia last week to continue talks on a potential mega-deal that could include a peace agreement between the kingdom and Israel,” Axios reported Wednesday.

The Biden administration, which has already gone hat-in-hand to the Saudis over oil (and been ignored), thinks a deal is possible after Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in August. But the Saudis and Israelis are still standing quite a bit apart from agreement on such a deal.

Biden is now rushing the deal, in hopes of having it complete before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Axios added.

The sources that spoke to Axios said that Brett McGurk, the White House Middle East czar, and Amos Hochstein, Biden’s senior adviser for energy and infrastructure visited Saudi Arabia last week and met with Saudi officials for several hours.

The White House, though, never disclosed the trip and hoped to keep it all quiet.

Axios also noted that Biden seems ready to hand a lot of goodies to the Saudis, reporting that, “As part of the mega-deal talks, the White House is negotiating a potential security agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, possible U.S. support for a Saudi civilian nuclear program, and U.S. approval for sophisticated weapons sales to the kingdom.”

Meanwhile, Biden is also talking to the terror-supporting Palestinians and hopes to force Israel to give more concessions as part of the peace deal. Reportedly, the Saudis are holding out for concessions to the Palestinians as a condition of their agreement.

None of the reporting thus far on this notes that the Israelis will get much for doling out even more concessions to the Palestinians, who continue to this day advocating for another Jewish Holocaust.

So much for the president who ran for office promising to lower the boom on Saudi Arabia and for being a friend to Israel. From today’s news, he seems to be doing the polar opposite.

