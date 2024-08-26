Share
Commentary

Trump Shows Up to Pay Respects on Anniversary of 13 Americans Killed in Afghanistan, Kamala Defends Biden-Harris Admin Policy

 By Michael Schwarz  August 26, 2024 at 10:10am
Power-hungry elites in the Democratic Party despise ordinary Americans, including those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Alas, thanks to a diabolical establishment media that runs cover for them, they no longer need to pretend otherwise.

For proof, consider the very different ways in which former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris marked the three-year anniversary of the Abbey Gate terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members.

As one would expect, Trump appeared in person at Arlington National Cemetery.

In fact, Trump not only paid his respects to the fallen service members but also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony. A brief clip posted to the social media platform X captured one moment from the ceremony:

Meanwhile, neither Harris nor President Joe Biden bothered to make an appearance.

One X user called Harris’s absence “utterly disqualifying.”

Instead, Harris issued a boilerplate statement filled with platitudinous expressions of mourning that also included praise of herself and Biden.

“As I have said, President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war. Over the past three years, our Administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones. I will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people and the homeland,” Harris’s statement read in part.

The Biden-Harris administration’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal remains perhaps the most catastrophic and humiliating episode in recent U.S. history.

Earlier this month, for instance, Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban marked the third anniversary of its return to power with a parade featuring U.S. military equipment left behind by the Biden-Harris administration.

By her own reckoning, Harris cannot escape accountability for that disaster.

In fact, in an interview with CNN, the vice president acknowledged that she was the last person in the room with Biden when he made the decision about the Afghanistan withdrawal.

On X, social media users responded to Harris’s statement by reminding her of her earlier admission of culpability.

“Unfortunately, your post exists in the context of you and Joe being responsible for this tragedy. Trump is at their memorial service right now btw. Where are you, Miss VP?” YouTuber Blaire White wrote.

On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump repeated and amplified his oft-stated criticism.

Was the Afghanistan withdrawal one of the biggest debacles of the Biden-Harris administration?

“This is the third anniversary of the BOTCHED Afghanistan withdrawal, the most EMBARRASSING moment in the history of our Country,” Trump wrote.

The former president also bemoaned the cost of what he called “Gross Incompetence.”

“13 DEAD American soldiers, hundreds of people wounded and dead, AMERICANS and BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF MILITARY EQUIPMENT LEFT BEHIND,” Trump wrote.

Of course, thanks to the corrupt establishment media, many Americans will not even hear about the anniversary.

“THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA REMAINS SILENT IN ORDER TO PROTECT THE WORST ADMINISTRATION IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!” Trump wrote.

In sum, the anniversary of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal reminds us of two things.

First, establishment politicians like Harris obviously care nothing for ordinary Americans, including service members.

Second, thanks to their media minions, establishment politicians like Harris no longer have to pretend to care.

Above all, Harris’ absence from the wreath-laying ceremony illustrates her confidence that her media allies will shield her from criticism.

Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
