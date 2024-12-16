Biden Tells Kamala Harris 'You're Not Going Anywhere, Kid' - Let's Hope He's Right

Wow.

You’d have thought that, between gifting the American people a second presidency for Donald Trump and exposing Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi as marionettists, President Joe Biden was done with his Christmas shopping.

Turns out he’s not quite done giving gifts — at least to conservatives and the GOP.

And it’s all got to do with failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

On Sunday, Biden and his usual retinue of yes-men spoke to various Democratic donors at the DNC holiday reception, per Axios.

Amid the usual Dem drivel and Biden slurring, the president broached the topic of Harris.

And if you’re a conservative or Republican, his comments should be music to your ears.

You can watch the viral moment for yourself below:

Biden to Kamala: “You’re not going anywhere, kid, because we’re not going to let you go.” pic.twitter.com/VTec0wLuqj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 16, 2024

“But look, it’s also been an incredible honor to serve with someone of immense character that she’s demonstrated throughout her entire career: Kamala Harris,” Biden began, his lisp particularly noticeable that day.

After some contrived applause for the twice-failed presidential candidate, Biden continued: “I knew what I was doing [when] I asked her to be my vice president. I knew her. I knew of her. I knew about her. I knew her record. I trusted her.”

(Is the past tense use of “trust” a Freudian slip from Biden?)

“She always served this country with purpose and integrity,” Biden bloviated. “And she always will.”

At this point, Biden turns to Harris (also in attendance) to tell her, “And you’re not going anywhere, kid, because we’re not going to let you go.”

Good!

It truly can’t be stressed enough just how awful of a presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been through her notorious political career.

And that’s not based on what just happened on Nov. 5. That’s based on what happened when Harris was simply trying to compete with her Democratic peers, instead of the political juggernaut that MAGA represents.

For those who’ve memory holed the 2019 Democratic primaries, it should be highlighted just how poorly — and how quickly — Harris flamed out.

She couldn’t even stand the scrutiny from now-former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, as the electorate wholly and soundly rejected her in the lead-up to the 2020 election…

(And talk about failing up, Harris somehow parlayed one of the worst primary campaigns in recent memory into the vice presidency. Go figure.)

… And did so again in 2024.

If Biden and Democratic leadership are actually serious about trotting the rejected husk of Kamala Harris out for Round 3, that is incredible news for Republicans and conservatives.

Could you imagine Harris versus Vice President-elect J.D. Vance in 2028? Or Harris versus Florida’s firebrand Gov. Ron DeSantis? It would be a bloodbath and usher in a bronze age of Republican dominance.

Given that, please, Mr. Biden, make sure that 60-year-old “kid” is running again in four years.

It’s the best Christmas gift (from now until 2028) that the left could give this holiday season.

