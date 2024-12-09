Black Kamala Harris Staffers Allege They Faced 'Outright Racial Discrimination' from Campaign

A monster of its own creation has already begun to devour the Democratic Party.

Obsessed with identity-based grievances, Democrats have ironically cultivated those same grievances against their own leaders from inside their own ranks.

According to The New York Times, the post-election autopsy on Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed campaign included a survey in which some of Harris’s black staff members “complained of outright racial discrimination.”

Many of those staffers, in fact, “felt that their ideas were ignored at a rate far higher than their peers.’”

Did Harris campaign officials disproportionately ignore their black staffers’ ideas?

On one hand, of course, the very raising of that question reflects a broader phenomenon for which Democrats deserve blame.

In short, as a recent study suggested, when you train people to see racism everywhere, they will see racism everywhere.

On the other hand, can we rule out the possibility that Democratic Party higher-ups actually — ironically — harbor racial biases?

The context of the Times story suggests, at minimum, that the black staffers’ complaints had some merit.

For instance, in the days preceding the election, groups of staffers — led mostly by black organizers — in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, went “rogue.” The Times called these efforts “extraordinary acts of insubordination against the Harris campaign.”

In short, staffers expressed alarm at “a stunning breakdown” in the campaign’s get-out-the-vote operation.

Relegated to making phone calls that they perceived as pointless or even counterproductive, those staffers took it upon themselves to secretly organize a last-minute, door-knocking campaign in an attempt to bring out black and Latino voters who had historically voted Democrat.

Of course, that alone does not prove or even suggest racism.

It does suggest, however, that the Harris campaign took its base of black and Latino voters for granted.

Meanwhile, the vice president focused primarily on attracting voters who shared Democrat elites’ hatred of President-elect Donald Trump. After all, why else would she have campaigned with former Republican congresswoman and Trump nemesis Liz Cheney?

Thus, the Harris campaign did engage in racism, though not for reasons the black staffers believed.

By taking black and Latino voters for granted, Harris campaign officials behaved as if they owned those votes. That is precisely the sort of racism elitists often exhibit.

At the same time, by focusing on voters’ skin color, those aggrieved staffers also engaged in racism.

In the end, only Trump had a message tailored to Americans as Americans rather than members of identity-based groups. The longer they fail to see that, the more Democrats will lose.

