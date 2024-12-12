Watch: Audience Cracks Up When Jill Biden Appears to Troll Kamala Harris During White House Speech

It was the kind of slip that would’ve made Sigmund Freud blush, so of course it came from a Biden.

Shockingly, this one didn’t come from President Joe Biden, though he was present for the slip.

No, dear reader, this slip came from first lady Jill Biden — and it appeared to be directed at failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

During a Wednesday White House event, Biden found herself addressing reporters, per the New York Post.

While fielding a variety of questions, the first lady found herself channeling her husband when she said something she probably shouldn’t have.

See if you can spot her gaffe in the viral clip below:







After revealing that the theme for this year’s White House Christmas decorations is “peace and light,” Jill Biden began babbling about nonsense when she stumbled upon a curious phrase.

“Just for a moment when you leave here today, that you feel, I don’t know, a little sense of joy,” Biden said. “Because I think we all need to feel this … feel joy now during this time of the season and just during this time.

“So, anyway…”

It’s at this point where an audible and slightly uncomfortable laughter wafted up from the peanut gallery.

Jill, being perhaps the sharpest Biden going (though that’s not exactly a high bar to hurdle in 2024), realized what word she had just emphasized and quickly tried to get ahead of any potential controversy.

“You’re all reading into that,” Biden said, to a growing laughter. “Anyway …”

Note that even Joe, in a rare moment of lucidity, appeared to guffaw at that “mistake.”

For those unable to read into that, “joy” was the key thing that characterized Harris’ failed presidential campaign. If anything, it was the only thing that characterized Harris’ campaign, given her complete inability to remain consistent on any meaningful issue.

So were Jill Biden’s remarks a dig at Kamala Harris?

Of course, there’s no way to know what’s actually going on in the brain or heart of Jill Biden. This quip could’ve absolutely been an honest mistake and poor choice of words.

That being said, it’s also worth pointing out that Freudian slips are, by definition, unintentional.

But even if you’re not keen on listening to the ramblings of an Austrian neurologist, it’s not exactly a well-kept secret that there is some lingering bad blood with the way that Joe Biden was unceremoniously ousted in favor of Harris.

Even before Harris’ embarrassing showing on Nov. 5, there was plenty of credible chatter that the two sides were less-than-enamored with each other.

(Axios described it as genuine “tensions.)

Mistake or not, the fact that Jill Biden even addressed the phrase says a lot.

She knows what people are saying about the frosty relationship between her and Harris. And notice that accusing others of “reading into that” too much isn’t exactly a full-fledged denial.

A deeply fractured Democratic Party truly is a glorious sight to behold.

