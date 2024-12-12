Share
Commentary
Commentary
First lady Jill Biden speaks during the first White House conference on women's health research in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Watch: Audience Cracks Up When Jill Biden Appears to Troll Kamala Harris During White House Speech

 By Bryan Chai  December 12, 2024 at 9:42am
Share

It was the kind of slip that would’ve made Sigmund Freud blush, so of course it came from a Biden.

Shockingly, this one didn’t come from President Joe Biden, though he was present for the slip.

No, dear reader, this slip came from first lady Jill Biden — and it appeared to be directed at failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

During a Wednesday White House event, Biden found herself addressing reporters, per the New York Post.

While fielding a variety of questions, the first lady found herself channeling her husband when she said something she probably shouldn’t have.

See if you can spot her gaffe in the viral clip below:



After revealing that the theme for this year’s White House Christmas decorations is “peace and light,” Jill Biden began babbling about nonsense when she stumbled upon a curious phrase.

“Just for a moment when you leave here today, that you feel, I don’t know, a little sense of joy,” Biden said. “Because I think we all need to feel this … feel joy now during this time of the season and just during this time.

Do you think Jill Biden voted for Kamala Harris?

“So, anyway…”

It’s at this point where an audible and slightly uncomfortable laughter wafted up from the peanut gallery.

Jill, being perhaps the sharpest Biden going (though that’s not exactly a high bar to hurdle in 2024), realized what word she had just emphasized and quickly tried to get ahead of any potential controversy.

“You’re all reading into that,” Biden said, to a growing laughter. “Anyway …”

Note that even Joe, in a rare moment of lucidity, appeared to guffaw at that “mistake.”

Related:
Hilarious 60-Second Video: Joe and Jill Won't Make Eye Contact with Kamala as She Stands 2 Feet Away from Them

For those unable to read into that, “joy” was the key thing that characterized Harris’ failed presidential campaign. If anything, it was the only thing that characterized Harris’ campaign, given her complete inability to remain consistent on any meaningful issue.

So were Jill Biden’s remarks a dig at Kamala Harris?

Of course, there’s no way to know what’s actually going on in the brain or heart of Jill Biden. This quip could’ve absolutely been an honest mistake and poor choice of words.

That being said, it’s also worth pointing out that Freudian slips are, by definition, unintentional.

But even if you’re not keen on listening to the ramblings of an Austrian neurologist, it’s not exactly a well-kept secret that there is some lingering bad blood with the way that Joe Biden was unceremoniously ousted in favor of Harris.

Even before Harris’ embarrassing showing on Nov. 5, there was plenty of credible chatter that the two sides were less-than-enamored with each other.

(Axios described it as genuine “tensions.)

Mistake or not, the fact that Jill Biden even addressed the phrase says a lot.

She knows what people are saying about the frosty relationship between her and Harris. And notice that accusing others of “reading into that” too much isn’t exactly a full-fledged denial.

A deeply fractured Democratic Party truly is a glorious sight to behold.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Audience Cracks Up When Jill Biden Appears to Troll Kamala Harris During White House Speech
Daniel Penny's Legal Team Considers Striking Back Against DA Alvin Bragg: 'There Was Collusion'
MSNBC Hits Rock Bottom: 3 Different Shows Record All-Time Ratings Lows in Same Week
Democratic Congressman Pens Racist 'Dear White People' Message: 'Some of You Are Too Far Gone'
New York Times Slammed as a 'Garbage Publication' Over Daniel Penny Acquittal Headline
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation