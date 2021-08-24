Path 27
President Joe Biden departs after speaking in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex on Monday in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Biden Turns His Back on Americans, US Military Will Abandon Afghanistan in Just 72 Hours: Report

 By Michael Austin  August 24, 2021 at 2:56pm
President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan disaster is about to get even worse.

If numerous reports coming out of Afghanistan are to be believed, the Biden administration is abandoning thousands of U.S. citizens stranded in the terrorist-controlled country.

It isn’t just one or two right-wing reporters claiming this to be the case — reporters from across the political spectrum are hearing that Biden will indeed withdraw all troops before Americans are fully evacuated from the region.

Journalists Lara Seligman of Politico and Richard Engel of NBC News reported as much on Twitter on Tuesday.

Engel reported the U.S. citizens in Afghanistan had been told “to leave [A]fghanistan or they’re on they’re own” by the U.S. embassy itself, although he noted that the message was recalled 30 minutes later.

Additionally, Fox News host Bret Baier claimed during a live broadcast that someone working directly with the Afghanistan evacuation effort sent him an email detailing Biden’s withdrawal plan.

“They have stated that once Aug. 31 hits, they will help nobody else, U.S. or Afghan, near the Taliban checkpoints. We’re hearing that a deal has been done with the Taliban and that the U.S. is expediting the withdrawal and wants to be out in 72 hours. Anybody left is on their own,” the source said, according to Baier.

Senior White House correspondent for The Daily Caller Shelby Talcott reported White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “[T]he evacuations will stop prior to Aug. 31 because the military needs time to drawdown.”

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “approximately 4,000 American passport holders plus their families” have been evacuated from Afghanistan as of Tuesday. Biden’s overly hasty withdrawal plan left somewhere between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans stuck within the country, meaning that several thousand — quite possibly even as many as 10,000 — may still be trapped under Taliban rule.

If these reports ring true, what has already been one of the worst foreign policy disasters of the past several decades is getting even worse.

While nations like France and the United Kingdom have gone out of their way to send specialized troops into Taliban territory to save their citizens, the Biden-led U.S. government is leaving American citizens to fend for themselves.

The current administration has opted to negotiate with terrorists.

In 72 hours, what could be thousands of American citizens are going to be abandoned in a country filled with terrorism and Sharia Law.

And, when that happens, we’ll all have one man to blame — Joe Biden.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




Conversation