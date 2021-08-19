Path 27
People gather outside the French embassy in Kabul on Tuesday waiting for a chance to leave Afghanistan as the Taliban takes over.
People gather outside the French embassy in Kabul on Tuesday waiting for a chance to leave Afghanistan as the Taliban takes over. (Zakeria Hashimi - AFP / Getty Images)

The Staggering Number of Americans Still Trapped in Afghanistan Was Just Revealed

 By Jack Davis  August 19, 2021 at 6:30am
Between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans remained trapped in Taliban-held Afghanistan as the U.S. withdrew from the country, President Joe Biden revealed Wednesday night.

Last week, the Pentagon had estimated there were 5,000 to 10,000 Americans outside of Kabul who needed to be evacuated.

Meanwhile, 50,000 to 65,000 Afghans and their families are also on the list of people the United States would like to get out of the country, Biden said in an interview with ABC News.

Initially, the Biden administration estimated there were 30,000 people it wanted to get out, including Afghans who had been translators or otherwise assisted U.S. forces and could be marked for death under the Taliban.

The president said Americans will be successfully pulled out of Afghanistan.

“And if you’re American force — if there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out,” Biden said.



His projected confidence came in stark contrast to comments from his defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, that the U.S. was not even able to make the trip from the Kabul airport into the city to rescue Americans, according to CNBC.

“I don’t have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul,” Austin said Wednesday.

“And where do you take that? How far can you extend into Kabul and how long does it take to flow those forces in to be able to do that?”

Earlier, the State Department warned Americans it could not assure them of safe passage to the airport.

“We have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport,” Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said, according to CNBC.

Further, sources NBC News identified as “Senate staffers” said the Biden administration has no plan to evacuate Americans outside of Kabul because of Taliban checkpoints.

Through Tuesday, the report said, 1,000 Americans had been evacuated, although the Daily Mail pegged the number at 2,000.

Is the Afghan disaster Biden's fault?

Biden said the chaotic airport in Kabul needs to pick up the pace.

“It depends on where we are and whether we can get — ramp these numbers up to five to five — 7,000 a day coming out. If that’s the case, they’ll all be out,” he told ABC News.

The president said his deadline of Aug. 31 for the end of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan could be extended.

“Americans should understand that we’re gonna try to get it done before Aug. 31,” he said.

“But if we don’t,” interviewer George Stephanopoulos said, “the troops will stay –“

“If — if we don’t,” Biden said, “we’ll determine at the time who’s left.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation