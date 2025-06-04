Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Quits Democratic Party, Citing 'Betrayal'

The Democratic Party has an honor problem — and it’s worth leaving them because of it.

That’s not coming from a furious GOP senator or an incensed President Donald Trump, at least not this time.

It’s coming from one of the party’s most reliable defenders during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is now, apparently, also a former Democrat, according to an explosive new forthcoming book, “Independent:

A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines.”

And she’s ditching the party over some major trust issues.

“Jean-Pierre didn’t come to her decision to be an Independent lightly,” the book’s publisher wrote in its description. “She has served two American presidents, Obama and Biden.

“In 2020, she joined Biden’s campaign as a senior adviser, becoming Harris’s chief of staff and then, two years later, White House press secretary.

“She takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.”

That last line is one that might pique the interest of Republicans and conservatives.

Especially in light of recent devastating health revelations, speculation that Biden’s was a puppet presidency has only intensified.

Part of that speculation involves just how much say Biden had — or didn’t have — in the decision to run for re-election.

After initially deciding to run for a second term, Biden abruptly dropped out on July 21, 2024.

The president claimed that he was doing this of his own accord, despite no real signs of considering it otherwise in the lead-up.

This had many assuming that the Democratic hierarchy had effectively told Biden to step aside — an assumption that Jean-Pierre’s book could lend credence to.

The former White House press secretary was so appalled at this alleged treatment of Biden from Democratic elites that she’s not only ditching the party, but she’s urging others to consider doing so as well.

(This message appears to be a broader critique of the American political duopoly.)

“In an urgent, timely analysis, Independent urges all Americans to vote their values and maintain individuality within party lines,” the book description reads.

It adds: “In a hard-hitting yet hopeful critique, Jean-Pierre defines what it means to be part of the growing percentage of our fractured electorate that is Independent, why it can be worthwhile to carve a political space more loyal to personal beliefs than a party affiliation, and what questions you need to ask yourself to determine where you fit politically.”

The book is scheduled to be released Oct. 21.

