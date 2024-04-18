Biden's America: Praying Pro-Lifers May Face More Prison Time Than Pro-Abortion Fire-Bomber

A fundamental part of enacting justice has always been to administer punishments to all convicted citizens — left, right and center — equally and in proportion to the crimes committed.

But nowadays, under the Biden administration’s system of criminal prosecution, punishments seem to be doled out more in accordance with the accused’s politics than with actual justice.

For instance, a group of pro-life protesters who blocked the doorway of an abortion clinic in Tennessee may potentially receive a more severe sentence than a man who firebombed the offices of a pro-life organization in Wisconsin.

In May 2022, Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury threw Molotov cocktails into the Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison in response to the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson opinion, causing a fire.

A disturbing message was found spray-painted outside the building: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

Roychowdhury was arrested in March 2023 while trying to flee the country and faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

This is Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury. He was just arrested and charged with firebombing a pro-life group in Wisconsin. He also vandalized the Wisconsin state capitol building. Everyone involved in pro-abortion violence should be held accountable.https://t.co/2RGhyz7nL2 pic.twitter.com/BIgIC1RTUD — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 29, 2023



Now, according to a news release from the Justice Department’s Office of Public Affairs, he has been sentenced to just 7 1/2 years.

As for the group of pro-lifers?

Well, they might not be so lucky.

According to The Federalist, the six protesters sang hymns and prayed in front of an abortion clinic in Mount Joliet, Tennessee, in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee described as a “blockade of a reproductive health care clinic.”

Do you trust the justice system? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

They were convicted in January of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which prohibits obstructing, intimidating or otherwise interfering with anyone seeking to obtain or perform an abortion.

The pro-life protesters now face up to 10 1/2 years in prison, a $260,000 fine and three years of supervised release. They will receive their sentences in July.

Wouldn’t most people agree that what Roychowdhury did was far, far worse than anything the six pro-lifers have been convicted of?

Roychowdhury damaged the pro-life group’s building and could easily have killed people. The peacefully praying pro-lifers didn’t even step inside the abortion clinic, causing no worse harm than an inconvenience.

While their respective sentences ought to reflect these facts regardless of politics, unfortunately, the Biden administration hasn’t given us much reason to hold out hope for that.

Civil punishment should be delivered blindly. Instead, under Biden, the justice system has been turned into a weapon to attack those with the wrong political beliefs.

Donald Trump has felt the unfairness of this phenomenon, along with many others.

For this reason, Biden must replaced.

All Americans deserve equal justice under the law, not just those who fall in line with the reigning political regime.

A president who has failed to uphold that standard should be voted out of office at the first available opportunity.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.