Biden's America: Praying Pro-Lifers May Face More Prison Time Than Pro-Abortion Fire-Bomber
A fundamental part of enacting justice has always been to administer punishments to all convicted citizens — left, right and center — equally and in proportion to the crimes committed.
But nowadays, under the Biden administration’s system of criminal prosecution, punishments seem to be doled out more in accordance with the accused’s politics than with actual justice.
For instance, a group of pro-life protesters who blocked the doorway of an abortion clinic in Tennessee may potentially receive a more severe sentence than a man who firebombed the offices of a pro-life organization in Wisconsin.
In May 2022, Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury threw Molotov cocktails into the Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison in response to the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson opinion, causing a fire.
A disturbing message was found spray-painted outside the building: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”
Roychowdhury was arrested in March 2023 while trying to flee the country and faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.
This is Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury.
He was just arrested and charged with firebombing a pro-life group in Wisconsin. He also vandalized the Wisconsin state capitol building.
Everyone involved in pro-abortion violence should be held accountable.https://t.co/2RGhyz7nL2 pic.twitter.com/BIgIC1RTUD
— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 29, 2023
Now, according to a news release from the Justice Department’s Office of Public Affairs, he has been sentenced to just 7 1/2 years.
As for the group of pro-lifers?
Well, they might not be so lucky.
According to The Federalist, the six protesters sang hymns and prayed in front of an abortion clinic in Mount Joliet, Tennessee, in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee described as a “blockade of a reproductive health care clinic.”
They were convicted in January of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which prohibits obstructing, intimidating or otherwise interfering with anyone seeking to obtain or perform an abortion.
The pro-life protesters now face up to 10 1/2 years in prison, a $260,000 fine and three years of supervised release. They will receive their sentences in July.
Wouldn’t most people agree that what Roychowdhury did was far, far worse than anything the six pro-lifers have been convicted of?
Roychowdhury damaged the pro-life group’s building and could easily have killed people. The peacefully praying pro-lifers didn’t even step inside the abortion clinic, causing no worse harm than an inconvenience.
While their respective sentences ought to reflect these facts regardless of politics, unfortunately, the Biden administration hasn’t given us much reason to hold out hope for that.
Civil punishment should be delivered blindly. Instead, under Biden, the justice system has been turned into a weapon to attack those with the wrong political beliefs.
Donald Trump has felt the unfairness of this phenomenon, along with many others.
For this reason, Biden must replaced.
All Americans deserve equal justice under the law, not just those who fall in line with the reigning political regime.
A president who has failed to uphold that standard should be voted out of office at the first available opportunity.
