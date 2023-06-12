Biden's Obsession with Keeping Porn in Schools Is Behind New Appointment

The Biden administration is taking action to make sure children will have continued access to pornographic books in school libraries.

The administration recently announced that they will appoint an Education Department coordinator to address what they consider book bans, CBS reported.

President Biden announced the new coordinator and a number of other woke initiatives from the White House lawn on Thursday during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to CNN.

The coordinator’s role will involve training school districts and advising them on potential violations of federal civil laws when banning books, in particular books that have been removed from elementary schools for containing explicit sexual content, according to CBS.

White House domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden said the new coordinator would be responsible for letting school districts know that banning books “may violate federal civil laws if they create a hostile environment for students.”

In reality, however, this new appointee is tasked with keeping pornographic books in schools where children can view smut without their parent’s knowledge.

Furthermore, Biden announced a partnership between the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department and LGBT centers. This initiative aims to equip these centers with the necessary tools to handle threats of violence, such as cyberattacks, bomb threats and shootings.

It should be noted, however, that there have been few if any recent acts of violence in schools related to opposition to the LGBT agenda. In fact, the inverse is true, as one of the most prominent school shootings this year — at The Covenant School in Nashville — was perpetrated by a transgender individual.

Additionally, this initiative tasks the Health and Human Services Department with issuing “‘evidence-based’ guidance” to mental health providers, specifically focusing on the care of transgender children.

Do parents have the right to ban age inappropriate materials in our schools? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The stated aim is to address the disproportionately high rates of suicide attempts among LGBT adolescents.

HHS will try and accomplish this through gender affirmation, which evidence suggests will have the opposite effect. Transgender teens commit suicide at a much higher rate than teens who conform to their God-given gender, based on a March report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

These actions come at a time when numerous states have proposed legislation designed to protect children from the destructive LGBT agenda. Over 525 bills have been introduced in 41 states, with 76 of them already enacted into law, CBS reported.

These conservative bills include measures to ban pornographic books in schools, to prohibit children from attending sexually charged drag performances and to criminalize performing “gender reassignment” surgery on minors.

The federal coordinator’s appointment and these related initiatives encroach upon freedom of speech and exceed the federal government’s jurisdiction.

Even more importantly, this initiative is designed to diminish parental rights. The goal is to allow the state to teach children about gender ideology and expose them to all types of filth.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has consistently bowed to the LGBT community and promoted anything the group has desired.

The repeal of the ban on transgender individuals joining the military and the signing of the Respect for Marriage were all on the LGBT community’s wish list, and Biden did their bidding. Appointing this new coordinator is just the next step in promoting their agenda.

Of course their agenda comes at the expense of innocent children, who due to these twisted initiatives will be inundated with pornographic material in their schools for years to come.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.