Biden's Odd Comments on Drone Mystery Raise More Questions Than Answers

President-elect Donald Trump will return to the White House in 33 days — and not a moment too soon.

Indeed, the urgency one feels has mostly to do with the policies Trump will implement. But it also reflects an eagerness to move on from the current charade involving lame duck President Joe Biden.

In a clip posted late Tuesday to the social media platform X, the 82-year-old Biden, while speaking to reporters, delivered a nonsensical response to a question about what lay behind the recent wave of drone sightings in New Jersey — sightings that have also occurred elsewhere.

“Nothing nefarious, apparently,” Biden replied, making his first public comments on the drones since the viral sightings began.

Apparently? That already sounds like the president has no idea.

But then, it got worse.

“But they’re checking it all out. I think it’s just one — there’s a lot of drones authorized to be up there,” he added. “I think one started and they all got — everybody wanted to get in the deal.”

Needless to say, the president provided no clarity.

First of all, who exactly did he mean by “they”?

That question, in fact, applies to two different parties. Who’s “checking it all out” and who “wanted to get in the deal”?

Second, what does that last phrase even mean? “Wanted to get in the deal?” Was this a drone flash mob?

Biden’s comments did little more than remind listeners that Americans have no functioning president at the moment.

Of course, we have known that for a long time. The maddening novelty of the situation, however, is that amid this unprecedented aerial phenomenon, which might or might not pose a serious danger, reporters and others still must pretend otherwise.

Remember, special counsel Robert Hur effectively deemed Biden unfit to stand trial. That happened in February.

Then, after the president’s June debate performance made his cognitive decline impossible to hide, Democrat elites deemed Biden unfit to seek reelection and orchestrated a coup against him.

But we still must behave as if the president has the capacity to issue pardons or steer us toward World War III?

And we must watch reporters ask him important questions, as if any real authority lay behind his answers?

The entire Biden-related spectacle strikes every reasonable observer as too much to endure. Thank God it will end soon.

