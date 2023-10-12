'Big Hill': McCarthy Throws Shade at Scalise's Speakership Chances

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana faces a “big hill” with his quest to claim the speakership.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, McCarthy commented, “It’s possible. It’s a big hill, though.”

The former speaker noted Scalise “told a lot of people he was going to be at 150 [votes] — He wasn’t there.”

McCarthy just told us it’s a “big hill” for Scalise to get the support — “He told a lot of people he would be at 150 and he wasn’t there.” pic.twitter.com/B74tU6Z5qC — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) October 12, 2023



In a Wednesday secret vote, Scalise narrowly beat out House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, with 113 votes to 99.

Jordan previously received the backing of former President Donald Trump.

When McCarthy finally grabbed the speaker role in January, the House went 15 rounds of voting before finally settling on McCarthy. A similar scenario could play out again for the upcoming vote.

Scalise needs 217 votes for the job: And with only 221 House Republicans, he only has four votes to spare.

After the Wednesday vote, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie told reporters he believes there are “at least 20” GOP members that will not back Scalise.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia took to social media Thursday to say she will be supporting Jordan.

“I’m supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker,” she began. “I’m not supporting Scalise. I like Steve Scalise, and as I said, I want him to beat cancer, and he should be focused on that.”

I’m supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker. I’m not supporting Scalise. I like Steve Scalise, and as I said, I want him to beat cancer, and he should be focused on that. What I do think is an unfair and quite frankly disgusting attack is members of our conference using.. 🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/BkJ4r6DOZZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 12, 2023

Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna also announced on social media she “will no longer be voting for scalise.”

There is no consensus candidate for speaker. We need to stay in Washington till we figure this out. I will no longer be voting for scalise. I don’t even think we make it to the floor. — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) October 12, 2023



McCarthy was also asked by reporters if he would prefer to see Jordan get the speakership role, according to Politico.

“No, the conference makes that decision,” he stated.

The former speaker did add that “time is of the essence” if Scalise wants to claim the role.

Jordan has offered to give the nominating speech for Scalise and noted, “We need a speaker, and Steve is the guy for that.”

