Actor Matthew McConaughey, an avowed Christian, addressed speculation that he might run for Texas governor, saying if he did run, it wouldn’t be in the near future.

“I have no plans to do that right now,” McConaughey said Wednesday on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

McConaughey noted that he’s interested in “whatever leadership role I could be most useful in. And I don’t know that that’s politics.”

McConaughey was responding to media buzz that he was considering entering politics following a Tuesday interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

During the interview, Hewitt asked, “Are you ever going to run for anything?”

McConaughey responded, “I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me.”

The actor cited today’s toxic and divided political climate as a reason not to run.

And can you blame him? Look what left-wing mobs did to actor Chris Pratt: They attacked him as a “white supremacist” simply because he wore a T-shirt with an American flag on it that they objected to.

Unhinged leftists also floated the spurious rumor that Pratt is a closet Trump supporter because he’s Christian, and then they defamed him as a “racist.”

For the record, Pratt has never publicly discussed his political leanings.

Similarly, McConaughey has not said publicly whether he’s a Democrat or a Republican.

However, he has been the target of online rumors that he’s a secret Trump supporter simply because he said back in 2017 (when Trump was first elected) that people should give him a chance.

For now, McConaughey is steering clear of politics because he says the country is irreparably divided.

“No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, or as I said earlier, denomination, we have broken those social contracts,” he said. “We don’t trust each other, and that leads to us not trust in ourselves, which if that becomes epidemic, then we’ve got anarchy.”

McConaughey then echoed what is widely considered a conservative view, emphasizing the need for personal responsibility in the face of today’s chaotic world.

“I’m all for the individual,” he said. “The individual needs to look in the mirror and say, ‘How can I be a little bit better today? How can this selfish decision I want to make for myself correlate and also be the decision that’s best for the most amount of people?'”

Regardless of McConaughey’s political affiliation, it’s refreshing to see an open-minded Hollywood celebrity who believes that we can control our own lives through the actions we take.

