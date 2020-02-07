Outspoken Christian Chris Pratt Reveals Pledge of Allegiance-Inspired 'Indivisible Productions' Company

Outspoken Christian and Hollywood actor Chris Pratt announced he is the driving force behind the launch of a new patriotic production company known as Indivisible Productions.

Pratt shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, giving fans a sneak peak of the new office space decorated with his movie and television memorabilia.

The 40-year-old actor can be heard singing and humming the theme songs from various movies and TV shows show he has been featured in as he circles the office space and says at the end, “Get ready.”

Pratt made his American pride crystal clear, quoting the Pledge of Allegiance in his Instagram announcement.

“A musical sneak peak at the walls inside my office,” Pratt wrote in the post, which has garnered more than 800,000 likes and 3.7 million views. “So grateful for each step of this wonderful journey.

TRENDING: Romney Gave This Note to Every Republican Before His Impeachment Vote

“I’ve started a company. Indivisible Productions One nation Under God Indivisible,” he added. “Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you’re welcome, but it’s whatever.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star did not release any further information regarding exactly what types of projects the company will be producing.

Pratt did, however, reveal on Twitter how the Pledge of Allegiance came to inspire his company.

“Hearing the pledge of allegiance at my kid’s cub scout meeting the name hit me. INDIVISIBLE ‘One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,'” he wrote.

“It’s the perfect name for a company intent on creating content which aims to sew the growing divide in this country.”

Hearing the pledge of allegiance at my kid’s cub scout meeting the name hit me. INDIVISIBLE “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” It’s the perfect name for a company intent on creating content which aims to sew the growing divide in this country. https://t.co/AA9HkuX3YS — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 6, 2020

In the past, the Hollywood star has been criticized for his Christian beliefs. But that hasn’t stopped him continuing to share his values.

In February 2019, Pratt received backlash for attending Zoe Church after actress Ellen Page accused it of being anti-LGBT.

RELATED: Actor Chris Pratt Reveals He Didn't Meet His Wife Like Most Celebrities: They Met at Church!

Page took to Twitter and attacked Pratt due to the church he attends:

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 9, 2019

Pratt responded to Page’s criticisms in an Instagram story.

Will Chris Pratt's efforts to make the world a better place shine through his new production company? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which hates a certain group of people and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” he said.

“Despite what the Bible says about my divorce, my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously offering their love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race, or gender.”

He went on to say, “We need less hate in this world, not more.”

Chris Pratt just posted this on his instagram story addressing his church. pic.twitter.com/eiEg4ICnXi — uncle jen (@tardypartypeter) February 11, 2019

Pratt has proven time and time again that he is the man for the job after enduring constant hatred for his love for Jesus, and always responding with compassion and class.

In 2016, a fan reached out to Pratt over Twitter asking for prayer for his 4-year-old son, Sam, who was battling brain cancer.

@prattprattpratt would love a RT asking followers to say a prayer for a 4 yr old fan. Psalm 107:28-30; MT 21:21 pic.twitter.com/2ndj9vodPp — Spencer Hodnett (@SpencerHodnett) July 26, 2016

Pratt quickly responded with a reassurance that the power of prayer is real, saying it saved his own son, who was born nine weeks premature.

The power of prayer saved my son. This boy Sam needs a miracle. Say a prayer for Sam. Even if you never have b4.Try. https://t.co/sGYv2tcrMX — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 27, 2016

Lord I pray for Sam. May you put your healing hand on him father. May his family find grace in this difficult time. https://t.co/MfkF5Lsi5v — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 27, 2016

Throughout whatever controversies he has had to deal with, Pratt has always responded with class and dignity. By all indications, that bodes well for his new company.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.