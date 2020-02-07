SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Outspoken Christian Chris Pratt Reveals Pledge of Allegiance-Inspired 'Indivisible Productions' Company

Actor Chris Pratt arrives for the PaleyFest presentation of NBC's "Parks and Recreation" 10th Anniversary Reunion at the Dolby Theatre on March 21, 2019, in Hollywood.Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty ImagesActor Chris Pratt arrives for the PaleyFest presentation of NBC's "Parks and Recreation" 10th Anniversary Reunion at the Dolby Theatre on March 21, 2019, in Hollywood. (Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images)

By Morgan Brantley
Published February 7, 2020 at 12:53pm
Print

Outspoken Christian and Hollywood actor Chris Pratt announced he is the driving force behind the launch of a new patriotic production company known as Indivisible Productions.

Pratt shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, giving fans a sneak peak of the new office space decorated with his movie and television memorabilia.

The 40-year-old actor can be heard singing and humming the theme songs from various movies and TV shows show he has been featured in as he circles the office space and says at the end, “Get ready.”

Pratt made his American pride crystal clear, quoting the Pledge of Allegiance in his Instagram announcement.

“A musical sneak peak at the walls inside my office,” Pratt wrote in the post, which has garnered more than 800,000 likes and 3.7 million views. “So grateful for each step of this wonderful journey.

TRENDING: Romney Gave This Note to Every Republican Before His Impeachment Vote

“I’ve started a company. Indivisible Productions One nation Under God Indivisible,” he added. “Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place. No biggie, you’re welcome, but it’s whatever.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star did not release any further information regarding exactly what types of projects the company will be producing.

Pratt did, however, reveal on Twitter how the Pledge of Allegiance came to inspire his company.

“Hearing the pledge of allegiance at my kid’s cub scout meeting the name hit me. INDIVISIBLE ‘One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,'” he wrote.

“It’s the perfect name for a company intent on creating content which aims to sew the growing divide in this country.”

In the past, the Hollywood star has been criticized for his Christian beliefs. But that hasn’t stopped him continuing to share his values.

In February 2019, Pratt received backlash for attending Zoe Church after actress Ellen Page accused it of being anti-LGBT.

RELATED: Actor Chris Pratt Reveals He Didn't Meet His Wife Like Most Celebrities: They Met at Church!

Page took to Twitter and attacked Pratt due to the church he attends:

Pratt responded to Page’s criticisms in an Instagram story.

Will Chris Pratt's efforts to make the world a better place shine through his new production company?

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which hates a certain group of people and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone,” he said.

“Despite what the Bible says about my divorce, my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously offering their love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race, or gender.”

He went on to say, “We need less hate in this world, not more.”

Pratt has proven time and time again that he is the man for the job after enduring constant hatred for his love for Jesus, and always responding with compassion and class.

In 2016, a fan reached out to Pratt over Twitter asking for prayer for his 4-year-old son, Sam, who was battling brain cancer.

Pratt quickly responded with a reassurance that the power of prayer is real, saying it saved his own son, who was born nine weeks premature.

Throughout whatever controversies he has had to deal with, Pratt has always responded with class and dignity. By all indications, that bodes well for his new company.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.







Outspoken Christian Chris Pratt Reveals Pledge of Allegiance-Inspired 'Indivisible Productions' Company
Video Shows Chuck Schumer Chiding Kamala Harris for Impeachment Behavior
PETA Whines About Axed Super Bowl Ad Featuring Anthem-Kneeling Bald Eagle
Elizabeth Warren Attacks Christian Schools for Following Biblical Sexual Morality
Conservative Judge in Liberal County Has His Game Plan and He's Not Worried: 'I'm Outnumbered'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×