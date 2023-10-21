U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released statistics on Saturday showing that September saw the most monthly illegal migrant encounters ever, ending fiscal year 2023, which likewise saw the most yearly encounters on record.

The number of illegal migrants encountered at the southern border in September totaled 269,735, far greater than the 232,963 and 183,479 reported in August and July, respectively, according to CBP data.

September also marks the end of FY 2023, during which illegal border crossings totaled 2,475,669, as opposed to 2,378,944 and 1,734,686 in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

“In response to high rates of encounters across the southwest border in September, CBP surged resources and personnel,” CBP official Troy Miller said in a Saturday news release.

“We are continually engaging with domestic and foreign partners to address historic hemispheric migration, including large migrant groups traveling on freight trains, and to enforce consequences including by preparing for direct repatriations to Venezuela.”

JUST IN – United States authorities encountered 269,735 illegal migrants at the southern border in September, the highest number for a single month ever recorded. pic.twitter.com/FtQDyyoZdd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 21, 2023



In response to the drastic increase in illegal immigration, the Biden administration has cleared a path to construct more of the border wall in Texas.

CBP agents were seen in September cutting barbed wire in Eagle Pass, Texas, letting migrants cross the border illegally. Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. announced a state of emergency following the influx of illegal migrants in September.

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

