Bill Belichick Begins His Departure Press Conference by Referencing Tim Tebow

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick ended his 24-year tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots by invoking the name of former NFL star Tim Tebow.

While Tebow was criticized during his NFL days by much of the sports media, the devout Christian was offered a chance to sit behind Tom Brady in 2013.

The media frenzy at the time was completely insane and was referenced by Belichick during his final moments with the franchise he built into a perennial powerhouse.

Belichick spoke at a joint news conference at noon ET on Thursday alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The two of them, the coach said, had made a mutual decision that the Patriots needed new leadership. Belichick was clear he is not retiring.

But after earning six Super Bowl rings while leading the Patriots and after coaching some of the best professional athletes over the last two decades, Tebow came to mind as Belichick opened the conference.

“Hi, morning,” Belichick said as he addressed a room full of reporters.

He then joked, “Haven’t seen this many cameras since we signed Tebow.”

“Haven’t seen this many cameras since we signed Tebow.” – Bill Belichick in his final Patriots press conference pic.twitter.com/AbmoA4esig — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2024

Are you a fan of Tim Tebow? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Belichick added that the day for him was one of “gratitude and celebration.”

Still, it is interesting that the most iconic coach of the modern era invoked the name of Tebow — a player he cut before the 2013 regular season started — especially given all the attention Patriots players have received over the years.

Not only did Belichick coach six Super Bowl-winning teams, but the day he referenced — June 10, 2013 — was followed two weeks later by the arrest of then-Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Tebow’s signing and Hernandez’s double life each brought hordes of reporters to the Patriots facilities during the same month.

A look back at the reaction to both incidents reminds us just how much attention the Patriots received under Belichick’s tenure:

Belichick also faced the media after every Super Bowl victory, as well as after the three Super Bowls he took his team to but fell short.

It’s safe to say few coaches have seen more cameras than the Patriots’ notoriously stoic head coach.

The fact that Tebow came to Belichick’s mind as he announced the end of a historic era in professional sports is a testament to the former quarterback’s influence during his brief professional career.

Tebow knelt before God, and not to disrespect the country that gave him a chance to succeed. He passed for 316 yards in a playoff win for the Broncos when the world said he couldn’t throw.

He did it all with class, grace and as a steward for Christ.

More than a decade after he was signed and cut by the Patriots, Belichick put Tebow’s name back into the news cycle.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.