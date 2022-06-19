Former President Bill Clinton confirmed on Wednesday that his administration went looking for the truth about aliens in Area 51.

Clinton made the comment while he was a guest on “Late Late Night” with James Corden.

“When I was president, and I had a Chief of Staff John Podesta — he loved science fiction — we made every attempt to find out everything about Roswell. And I, we also sent people to Area 51, we wanted to make sure there were no aliens,” Clinton said.

Clinton offered a bit of showmanship when Corden asked who he sent.

“Oh, if I told you that,” Clinton said as the audience roared.







Clinton finally said he sent former National Security Advisor Sandy Burger to investigate.

“I said we got to find out how we’re going to deal with this because that’s where we do a lot of our invisibility research in terms of technology, like how we fly airplanes that aren’t picked up by radar and all that,” Clinton said. “So that’s why they’re so secretive.”

“But there’s no aliens that I know,” he said.

“On the other hand, Hillary and I went to Hawaii in 2018 to the Big Island where all the telescopes are on top of the mountain, including the Keck telescope, the largest in the world, and several countries have scientific teams there,” Clinton said.

“So after we toured the telescope we went down and met with them. I said ‘Do you guys argue about the likelihood of life in outer space?’ He said we have huge arguments,” he continued.

“I said what’s the range?” Clinton said.

“He said, ‘there are those of us who think it’s 85 percent likely and those of us who think it’s 95 percent.’ And these are people who spend their lives doing this.”

“He said ‘we think, in other words, it’s very unlikely that there is not life. There are a billion, not a billion planets, but a billion solar-like systems,” he said.

The 75-year-old former president then tried to steer the conversation to policy.

“There are lots of mysteries out there which is why I think we should take good care of this planet. I think we should kinda hang onto it if we can,” he said.

“But I also think it should keep us humble. There’s a lot of stuff we don’t know,” he said.

