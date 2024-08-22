Bill Clinton Repeatedly Breaks Democrats' Kamala Harris Rule During DNC Speech: 'That Shows You're a Virulent Racist'

The principle of linguistic economy, as expounded by 20th-century Harvard linguist George Kingsley Zipf, celebrates both simplicity and minimal effort in the structure and use of words.

Thus, we are in luck, for a number of women have accused former President Bill Clinton of being a rapist, and it now appears — most conveniently — that to take the full measure of the former president we may adopt that decades-old “rapist” accusation and augment it with a new allegation that changes only one letter.

During a speech Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Clinton repeatedly mispronounced Vice President Kamala Harris’s first name, thereby exposing himself — at least by Democrats’ standards — as a racist.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Clinton twice called Harris “Camel-a.”

Last week on CNN, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also mispronounced Harris’s first name.

That transgression, which she tried to correct without truckling to the liberal scolds on the CNN panel, earned a rebuke from the panel’s resident race-hustlers, including the grotesque racist Michael Dyson, professor of African American studies at Vanderbilt University, who accused the congresswoman of “self-hatred and justification of white supremacy.”

Readers may view a clip from that segment below.

Thus, by their own standards, it appears that on Wednesday night the Democrats platformed a white supremacist.

“Remember, mispronouncing Kamala Harris is a dog whistle that shows you’re a virulent racist and there can be no other explanation!!!” Jason Rantz of KTTH Radio in Seattle posted.

Remember, mispronouncing Kamala Harris is a dog whistle that shows you’re a virulent racist and there can be no other explanation!!! Here’s one of the many times Bill Clinton mispronounced her name. pic.twitter.com/okMrPoizS8 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 22, 2024

“Will the DNC condemn and censure Bill Clinton for continuously mispronouncing Kamala’s name? He called her ‘Camel-a.’ Democrats say mispronouncing her name is racist,” Todd Starnes of Newsmax wrote.

Will the DNC condemn and censure Bill Clinton for continuously mispronouncing Kamala’s name? He called her “Camel-a.” Democrats say mispronouncing her name is racist. #DNC2024 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 22, 2024

One does not often find Democratic voters who profess aversion to their leaders’ hypocrisy. When we do, therefore, we recognize it.

“I am sorry but Bill Clinton has been kind of a miss for me.. Camela?? Really? At least pronounce her name right, sir #DNC2024 #DNC2024CHICAGO,” one X user with “She/They” pronouns wrote.

I am sorry but Bill Clinton has been kind of a miss for me.. Camela?? Really? At least pronounce her name right, sir #DNC2024 #DNC2024CHICAGO — Bug Bear and Gizmo 💙🥥🌴 (@TeamBugbear) August 22, 2024

Conservatives, of course, care about Harris’ Communist ideas and general mediocrity, not the pronunciation of her first name.

Still, Democrats made the rules of this race-baiting game. So let them play by those rules for a change. Hold their own politicians to the same ridiculous standard.

Meanwhile, neither Clinton nor any other accused racist — er, rapist — who allegedly frequented the late Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile paradise has yet to suffer any consequences.

