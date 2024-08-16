Share
CNN Panel Suffers Embarrassing Meltdown Because of How GOP Rep Pronounced 'Kamala'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 16, 2024 at 11:41am
Two CNN panelists on Friday became upset with South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace’s pronunciation of Vice President Kamala Harris’ name.

Mace put more emphasis on “mal” in Kamala than Democratic strategist Keith Boykin and Michael Dyson, professor of African American studies at Vanderbilt University, said that she should.

Boykin, who is African American, was the first to correct her.

Later in the panel discussion, Mace appeared to try to pronounce Harris’ name as Boykin suggested, prompting him to say, “You had it right. You almost got it.”

Mace shot back, “I will say Kamala’s name anyway that I want to.”

Dyson intervened, “No, but you mispronounced it, and you also misjudged it.”

Boykin added, “If I purposely mispronounced your name, that would not be appropriate.”

Mace was trying to make a point about Harris’ economic policies being the same as President Joe Biden’s, but Dyson went back to how she pronounced the vice president’s name.

“You’re normalizing that kind of viciousness, man. You’re disrespecting the woman,” he asserted.

The professor further elaborated, “That sounds like self-hatred and justification of white supremacy. And let me just say this because this congresswoman is a wonderful human being. But when you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want — I know you don’t intend it to be that way — that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of black people.”

“So, now you’re calling me racist,” Mace responded.

“I didn’t say it,” Dyson said.

“That is B.S. That is complete B.S,” the congresswomen continued.

“You don’t have to intend racism to accomplish it,” Dyson insisted.

“You’re calling me a racist, and that is offensive, and it is wrong,” Mace answered.

Boykin, Dyson, and Mace then talked over each other as each tried to make a point.

Dyson contended the practice of not pronouncing Harris’ name correctly is racist.

Mace countered that it is disgusting that Harris cannot define what a woman is in an apparent reference to the Biden administration’s transgender policies and push to mandate schools permit biological men in women’s sports.

At a pride event in Washington in June 2022, Harris criticized Republican lawmakers for passing state laws regarding sports participation and bathroom use.

“Our children in Texas and Florida should not fear who they are,” the vice president said. “We should not have to be dealing with 300 laws in states around our country that are attacking our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters. So we know what we stand for, and, therefore, we know what we will fight for.”

Dyson told Mace, “White women don’t have the ability to tell black women who paid the price of blood to make this country what it is to tell them they’re not real women,” which did not seem to address the point the congresswoman was making.

Mace then argued that Harris’ policies would rob her of the distinction of being the first woman to graduate from the Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina.

However, when she said “Kamala,” both Dyson and Boykin jumped on it once again trying to correct how she said the name.

“You’re doing this on purpose, congresswoman!” Boykin insisted, but Mace did not respond and continued to make her point.

