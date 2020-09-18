What’s the old saying about fooling someone once and then twice?

Whatever it is, you can probably just replace that saying with a picture of Bill de Blasio’s grinning face.

The Democratic mayor of New York City has pulled yet another fast one when it comes to reopening schools for in-person learning, which would almost be comical if it weren’t actively interfering with the education of children in his city.

In statements he made Thursday during media availability, de Blasio announced that he was, yet again, moving back the reopening of classrooms in New York City.

Unsurprisingly, de Blasio was flanked by powerful education reps such as Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew and Council of School Supervisors & Administrators president Mark Cannizzaro.

TRENDING: NFL Player Says He 'Inadvertently' Supported a Cause He Didn't 'Fully Comprehend' by Wearing 'Antwon Rose Jr.' on Helmet

The latter two gentlemen represent two of the most powerful education unions in the state.

“For months, teachers, principals and school staff have been working hard to make sure our students have the education they deserve while putting health and safety first,” de Blasio said.

“Today, we are announcing the latest in our larger plan to reopen schools the right way and give working-class families the in-person education they’ve asked us to deliver.”

The latest in de Blasio’s “larger plan” primarily boils down to pushing back the reopening dates again.

Do you think de Blasio will stick to the new reopening date? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

De Blasio had originally committed to reopening schools and classrooms on Sept. 10.

Then, on Sept. 1, de Blasio, again flanked by some familiar union faces, announced that he was pushing that date back to Sept. 21.

Now? Many students’ return to the classroom has been pushed back out of September.

De Blasio has left things unchanged for “blended learning students in grades 3-K and Pre-K, as well as all grades in District 75,” according to a news release from his office. Those students will return to classrooms on Sept. 21, as originally planned.

“Blended learning students enrolled in K-5 and K-8 schools” can return to classrooms on Sept. 29, which is more than a week later than the date that de Blasio previously committed to.

RELATED: NYPD: 1 Night of Race Rioting in Manhattan Results in $100,000 Worth of Damage

The biggest delay will be felt by “blended learning students enrolled in middle schools, high schools, secondary schools (schools spanning grades 6-12), and transfer schools/adult education.” That notable and sizable group of students will have to wait until Oct. 1 to resume in-person learning.

Given recent history, however, that last group of students probably shouldn’t be surprised if the Oct. 1 date gets moved again.

They don’t want to be fooled thrice.

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.