Billboard Awards Ratings Hit Record Low Amid Anti-Gun Rants

Another year, another ratings tumble for the “Billboard Music Awards,” which this year opened with an anti-gun speech from host Kelly Clarkson.

Although the show was the top finisher in its time slot for the evening, its 2.1 rating was below last year’s 2.3 rating, and well below the show’s 3.1 rating in 2016, according to Broadcasting Cable. The show migrated this year from ABC to NBC.

Clarkson, a country singer, began the show with a reference to last week’s tragedy at a Texas high school, in which a student killed 10 other students.

“Before we start tonight’s show, there’s something I’d like to say,” Clarkson said, according to Deadline.

“I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year — and once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all. And tonight they wanted me to say — that obviously we want to pray for all the victims and their families.”

Kelly Clarkson: "I'm so sick of moments of silence." #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/CY7UrIhJMb — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 21, 2018

“And mamas and daddies should be able to send their kids to school, to church, to movie theaters to clubs. You should be able to live your life without that kind of fear. So we need to do better. We need to do better as a people. We’re failing our children, we’re failing our communities, we’re failing our families,” she said.

“I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working, obviously. Why don’t we do a moment of action, a moment of change? We need to do better,” she said.

why is it always the people who have armed security that call for ''gun control'' they dont care about anyone but themselves #CrocodileTears — Jake Rage (@JakeRage5) May 21, 2018

Clarkson’s comments came under scrutiny from Variety in its review of the show.

Did you watch the 'Billboard Music Awards' program? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“It wasn’t altogether clear whether she was using her introductory speech to actually advocate for gun control; her call for ‘action’ was vague enough, either by network design or her own impromptu nervousness, that Ollie North could just as easily have applauded it as David Hogg,” Variety wrote.

Variety was kinder to pop star Khalid, who appeared on the show with students from Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, site of a February school shooting that left 17 people dead.

The website Jezebel also had issues with Clarkson’s vagueness.

“She offered zero guidance to accompany her plea for change. She didn’t say the word ‘gun,’ ‘control,’ or ‘shoot,’ or ‘stop shooting people with guns; we need stricter gun control,” Jezebel’s commentary on her speech read.

RELATED: Katy Perry Points to Jesus as Source of Her Healing

“We need to stop shooting people with guns. We need stricter gun control. We need to actually say something when we say things,” the magazine added.

Clarkson is a gun owner, according to The New York Times, which reported that in past interviews, Clarkson had said she slept with a gun.

“I live alone, so I’m not going out like that,” Clarkson said in a 2012 interview with NPR. “I got no chance if some man breaks into my house. So, yeah, I have a gun.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.