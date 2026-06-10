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A general view of the Social Security Administration sign on a building's wall.
A general view of the Social Security Administration sign on a building's wall. (Veronique D / Getty Images)

Social Security Has Less Than 7 Years Left Before Reserves Are Depleted: Report

 By Bryan Chai  June 10, 2026 at 3:00am
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Well, this is sobering — though perhaps not entirely surprising — news for America’s workers.

The Social Security Administration recently released its 2026 Trustees Report, which covers a number of topics and factors related to Social Security.

For the unaware Social Security is a U.S. government program that provides retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to eligible workers and their families. Of great note, it’s funded primarily through payroll taxes paid by current workers and employers.

Conceptually, at least, people earn benefits by paying into the system during their working years, and those benefits help provide income when they retire, become disabled, or pass away and leave eligible dependents behind.

It’s a safety net that many working Americans are expecting to rely on come their golden years.

Alas, the 2026 Trustees Report is throwing some cold water on those expectations.

The big takeaway? Two key trust funds that help pay out the benefits are getting dangerously close to depleting.

First, the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund currently covers 100 percent of all scheduled benefits. However, this fund is expected to deplete in the fourth quarter of 2032 — a period just over six years from today.

Once that happens, “the fund’s reserves will become depleted,” and the OASI will only be able to pay 78 percent of all scheduled benefits.

According to Fox News, with the OASI depleted, beneficiaries will only be paid out through payroll tax receipts.

Additionally, the Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund also currently covers 100 percent of all scheduled benefits.

However, this fund is expected to be depleted by the second quarter of 2033, “one quarter earlier than projected last year.”

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Once exhausted, the HI will only be able to cover 89 percent of all scheduled benefits.

It’s not all dour news, however.

The Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Fund is expected to pay our 100 percent of all scheduled benefits until 2100 — still worrisome, but not nearly as imminent as the OASI and HI.

Even better, because of the unique way that the Supplementary Medical Insurance (SMI) Trust Fund is funded, it’s “adequately financed into the indefinite future.”

The 2026 Trustees Report also offers a temporary solution to the OASI issue, though it will require Congressional approval.

In short, if the DI and OASI Trust Funds are combined (only possible if the law changes), it would be able to cover 100 percent of scheduled benefits until the third quarter of 2034.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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