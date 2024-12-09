Vice President Kamala Harris’s defeat in the 2024 election has already produced one of recent history’s most fascinating spectacles.

In short, Democrat operatives and other commentators have performed a merciless autopsy on the profligate Harris campaign.

The latest fodder for Democrats’ postmortem emerged late last week when Alex Cooper, host of the female-centric sex-talk podcast “Call Her Daddy,” inadvertently threw shade at the vice president by insisting that the Harris campaign could not possibly have spent $100,000 on a makeshift cardboard set for their October interview because, in the podcast host’s words, the set simply “wasn’t that nice.”

“Like, no, that was not six figures,” Cooper said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The podcast host made those comments during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times.

Sorkin asked Cooper about the “little bit of controversy” surrounding her pre-election interview with Harris.

“Apparently, you could tell me, they spent — the Harris campaign — spent like a hundred thousand dollars — you know about this? — to build the studio to make it look like it was the studio that you use in L.A.,” Sorkin said of the makeshift studio set up in a Washington, D.C.-area house.

Cooper denied the report.

“My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn’t even cost six figures, so I don’t know how cardboard walls could cost six figures,” she said.

Even the Call Her Daddy host acknowledges that the fake set shouldn’t have cost Kamala Harris’ campaign 100k:

Alex Cooper: “It was like Random House. But apparently, you can tell me they spent nine. The Harris campaign spent, like, $100,000.

My studio that is gorgeous in Los… pic.twitter.com/Jbr7Rjhzjl — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 5, 2024

Of course, the podcast host has no idea what the Harris campaign spent on cardboard walls. She simply speculated that the walls she saw could not possibly have cost six figures.

Never mind that a D.C.-area house made up to look like Cooper’s California studio perfectly encapsulates the vice president’s phoniness.

The issue here involves the Harris campaign’s spendthrift ways.

For instance, in a recent clip posted to X, longtime sports journalist Stephen A. Smith mocked Harris campaign operatives for paying $500,000 to MSNBC commentator and notorious race-baiter Al Sharpton ahead of an October interview, as well as $2.5 million to media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who hosted a town hall event for the vice president.

“Do you have any idea how pathetic y’all look?” Smith said to Harris campaign operatives.

WOW! I don’t know how I missed this, but this is the best RANT I have heard in a while!! 🔥🔥🔥 Stephen A. Smith DESTROYS the Democrats: “If you’re the Democratic Party, here’s my advice to you: shut up, wait for him to get pushed into office or to accept inauguration on… pic.twitter.com/L9SrswNKZ9 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 8, 2024

Meanwhile, speaking of operatives, longtime Democrat strategist James Carville has called for an “audit” of the Harris campaign.

“Does anybody have any idea where that money went?” Carville said in another clip posted to X.

“James Carville is sounding the alarm that she may have misused the funds.” $2.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/yHYdCnAKrj — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) November 30, 2024

In sum, Democrats appear poised for an election postmortem that might assume the character of a civil war.

On one side, people like Carville, who want to win elections, will insist on professionalism and accountability.

Carville and others like him, however, will have to contend with woke Democrats who believe that merit does not matter. After all, by their reckoning, anyone who notices that the Harris campaign misspent funds probably qualifies as racist and/or sexist.

Meanwhile, Trump voters may rest easy knowing that the people who reportedly spent $2.5 million on Winfrey, $500,000 on Sharpton and $100,000 on cardboard will have no power over the American economy.

