A well-known Indiana social justice activist recently announced she is a white person who had pretended to be black.

Satchuel Cole, who identifies by the pronouns “they/them,” was an active member of several local left-wing activist organizations such as Indy10 Black Lives Matter and Indy SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice).

On Wednesday, Cole posted an apology to one of her Facebook pages under the name Satch Paige, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Friends, I need to take accountability for my actions and the harm that I have done. My deception and lies have hurt… Posted by Satch Paige on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

“Friends, I need to take accountability for my actions and the harm that I have done. My deception and lies have hurt those I care most about. I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white,” Cole wrote.

“I have used Blackness when it was not mine to use. I have asked for support and energy as a Black person. I have caused harm to the city, friends and the work that I held so dear. I will do the work to take responsibility for my actions and try to reduce the harm that I have already caused.”

“If there are ways to repair the harm, I will do the work that is required to do so. I will continue to seek the help necessary to heal myself. I am sorry for the harm I have caused. I am sorry for the hurt and betrayal. I will do what I can to show that I want to be a better person.”

Cole was pressured into apologizing by Black Indy Live, a news source for the black community of Indianapolis.

Shocking Details Emerge on Indy Activist Who Faked Life as a Black Woman. https://t.co/OokryhwAcA #indiana #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/zi018WXei6 — Black Indy LIVE (@BlackIndyLIVE) September 16, 2020

On Sept. 15, Black Indy Live released an expose revealing that Cole had “faked life as a black woman.”

Documents obtained by the organization showed that both of Cole’s parents were white.

Additionally, the expose revealed that the activist began identifying as black around 2010 when she first started working with left-wing activism groups.

This is the second example of a left-wing activist apologizing for pretending to be black in recent weeks.

On Sept. 3, Jessica Krug, an African and Latin American studies professor at George Washington University, admitted she had lied about being black for her entire career.

In a blog post on Medium, Krug noted that every relationship and move she’s made during her adult life “has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies.”

Krug cited that her own “unaddressed mental health demons” were why she assumed a false identity.

“But mental health issues can never, will never, neither explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse, that, in spite of knowing and regularly critiquing any and every non-Black person who appropriates from Black people, my false identity was crafted entirely from the fabric of Black lives. That I claimed belonging with living people and ancestors to whom and for whom my being is always a threat at best and a death sentence at worst,” Krug wrote.

“I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech.”

