Black Lives Matter echoed the language used by the terrorist organization Hamas on Monday as it took sides in the latest round of Middle East violence.

“Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ),” Black Lives Matter tweeted.

Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ). #freepalestine — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) May 17, 2021

The call for the “liberation of Palestine” echoes the 1998 Hamas Covenant that had also called for liberation and had noted that “Jihad becomes the individual duty of every Moslem. In face of the Jews’ usurpation of Palestine, it is compulsory that the banner of Jihad be raised.”

Since May 10, Hamas has fired more than 3,500 rockets into Israel.

The U.S. declared Hamas a terrorist organization in 1997.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which seeks the economic isolation of Israel, retweeted the Black Lives Matter statement.

Not everyone was as thrilled.

BLM, Inc is literally endorsing terrorism. https://t.co/e4a75rMZar — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 19, 2021

BLM supports Hamas. What a shocker.https://t.co/fNEShDk0JI — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) May 19, 2021

I’m wondering if the woke corporations will stand up against BLM for their allegiance to Hamas terrorists https://t.co/syGrSIvxiq — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) May 19, 2021

Various Black Lives Matter chapters have weighed in against Israel since its latest conflict with Hamas began.

“Our deep roots of solidarity are part of a rich tradition of mutual support and exchange between Palestine and US-based liberation movements, from the Black Panthers to the most recent communication between activists in Gaza and Ferguson, MO,” said a statement from the Black Lives Matter chapter in Paterson, New Jersey, according to InsideNJ.

“Our struggles are connected in many ways, not least because the same Israeli forces forcibly expelling the original inhabitants of Sheikh Jarrah train repressive police forces around the world, including the US,” the statement added, referring to an enclave in which Israel evicted Palestinians.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri likened the Black Lives Matter movement to the Palestinian war against Israel.

“Palestinians know what state violence, militarized policing, and occupation of their communities look like,” she said, according to Fox News.

“That harassment, that extortion, that brutalization by heavily armed militarized presence in our community, that’s what we fund when our government sends our tax dollars to the Israeli military,” the Missouri congresswoman said.

