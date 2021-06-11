After buying a $1.4 million house in one of the whitest suburbs of California, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors reportedly purchased $35,000 worth of fencing and security measures to complete her home this past May.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Cullors’ neighbor revealed that the activist added a wooden fence, an electric gate, a call box and other safety measures (like cameras) to the exterior of her home, “you know, to keep the riff raff out.”

Cullors’ reported spending comes in the face of severe backlash she received over the past year with regard to her real estate purchases, which the New York Post reported on in April — collectively amounting to $3.2 million worth of property.

This particular $1.4 million California home, located in Topanga Canyon just outside of Los Angeles, was paid for in cash, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet noted that a realtor confirmed there is no mortgage holder on the property. The realtor allegedly stated that the home was purchased under an entity named “Abolitionist Entertainment, LLC.”

The home was reportedly registered in August, with Cullors listed as a “member,” or owner.

Upon learning of Cullors’ purchases, followers and critics alike rebuked the co-founder for her seemingly extravagant spending habits.

Many wondered whether Cullors dipped into the $90 million her organization had received in donations in 2020 in order to fuel her purchases, according to Fox News.

Others pointed to the irony of the founder being a self-proclaimed “trained Marxist,” as Karl Marx was a known advocate of the overturn of capitalism.

Marx also stated in his “Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts of 1844” that private property gave individuals an “alien power” for their selfish needs.

In the face of much criticism, it was not long before Cullors stepped down as the executive director of BLM.

Despite her resignation, the Daily Mail reported that Cullors dismissed the concerns raised over her spending as “right-wing bullying.”

Cullors went on to say that the homes were purchased using funds from book deals and speaking engagements, rather than from donations to her organization.

Cullors published her first memoir, “When They Call You A Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir,” in 2018 and is expected to release her newest book, “An Abolitionist’s Handbook: 12 Steps to Changing Yourself and the World,” this upcoming October.

In discussing her latest work with Essence Magazine, Cullors stated, “Abolition is people over profit.”

“People over punishment. People over poverty. It’s having access to healthy food, free public education, housing, green space and water.”

