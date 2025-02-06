Black MAGA Supporter to Sue Magazine for Making It Look Like He Attended KKK-Style Party

A writer for New York Magazine recently blasted an entire party full of young Republicans as evil racists, prompting the host of that party, who just so happens to be black, to file suit.

Brock Colyar wrote a feature story last week entitled “The Cruel Kids’ Table” that emphasized the supposed racial elements of a Trump inaugural party attended by young MAGA enthusiasts.

“Have you noticed the entire room is white?” the piece quoted one attendee as saying, before claiming that “it wasn’t entirely clear whether she thought that was a good thing or a bad thing.”

But that wasn’t even close to true.

In fact, New York Magazine appeared to crop the cover photo for their story to omit several black attendees, giving off the impression that the attendees were indeed all, or mostly, white.

New York Magazine literally cropped all the black people out of this cover photo and then complained that “the entire room is white” https://t.co/gCatY1lZzG pic.twitter.com/VhoaiJhqg1 — Christopher Barnard (@ChrisBarnardDL) January 27, 2025



CJ Pearson, the national co-chair of the Republican National Committee’s Youth Advisory Council, and a host of the party, revealed in an interview with Fox News that he intends to sue New York Magazine over the hit piece.

“They don’t get to slander us as racist. They don’t get to libel us in print. We need to fight back and hold their feet to the fire,” Pearson told the outlet.

“I am sick and tired of the left-wing mainstream media having a license to lie about conservatives and never be held accountable,” he continued.

“If they want to slander us as racist, they ought to pay the cost when they do it.”

Pearson explained that the party was meant to recognize the internet influencers who played a role in electing President Donald Trump.

He asserted that the reporter “decided to essentially slander everyone in the room, trying to depict the event as if it was some KKK kumbaya pizza party.”

New York Magazine did this even though several black people were in attendance — and even though the headline performer was black rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

“This was a jubilant celebration celebrating the fact that we are back and that we finally have someone who’s coherent, someone who actually cares about the American people in the White House,” he added. “I think the New York Magazine was very clear in the body of their piece that they wanted to, you know, describe this and depict this as an all-white exclusive affair.”

Pearson added that he was especially disgusted that fellow black people were cropped out of the picture, seemingly in an intentional manner.

“They wanted to make us look like KKK lite, and that’s why they excluded all the black people from the photo,” he said. “It’s why they excluded all the black people from the piece as a whole.”

“It’s why they excluded me from the story and didn’t do the basic journalistic duty of reaching out to me for comment because they already had their narrative before they entered the door.”

Pearson contended that the outlet already decided on “the lies that they were going to tell before they even sat down to write the article.”

The willingness of Pearson to file a lawsuit over this hit piece shows a shifting attitude toward the legacy media among Republicans.

Beyond the fact that Americans are sick and tired of the slander and slant, and the fact that Americans are tuning out of the legacy media more often as a result, Republicans are now refusing to let them set the narrative in dishonest ways.

Trump has proven this can be done by settling several lawsuits with media outlets and using the millions of dollars he is winning in the process to build his presidential library.

Now his supporters are following suit.

All the best to them.

