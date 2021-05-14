A black mom with a biracial family torpedoed critical race theory at a school board meeting in Loudoun County, Virginia, saying the hateful left-wing propaganda is similar to the racist brainwashing employed by the Ku Klux Klan and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

“CRT is not an honest dialogue,” Shawntel Cooper said on Tuesday. “It is a tactic that was used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slavery very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves.”

Cooper implored the school board to have “a backbone” and ban CRT, saying indoctrinating kids to hate themselves or view themselves as victims is child abuse.

“CRT is racist. It is abusive, it discriminates against one’s color,” she said. “Let me educate you. An honest dialogue does not oppress. An honest dialogue does not implement hatred or injustice.”

This is a masterful takedown of #criticalracetheory

Cooper also blasted the school board for using classrooms to brainwash students with partisan propaganda.

“We don’t want your political advertisement to divide our children or belittle them,” she said. “Think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories. You can not tell me what is or is not racist.”

Essentially, critical race theory demonizes white people by saying they’re privileged because of their skin color and by suggesting that all white people are inherently racist.

On the flip side, CRT teaches black children that they are the victims of “systemic racism” who cannot succeed in the same way that whites do because of their skin color.

In a nutshell, CRT disempowers both black and white children by categorizing them as either helpless victims or brutal oppressors. Under CRT, if you’re white, you should feel guilty and apologetic, and if you’re black, you should feel angry and entitled.

That’s why many parents and logical people oppose the hateful agitprop being taught in American schools. Cooper said her biracial children are especially at risk because of the conflicting messages CRT imparts about race.

“I have a biracial family and right now, [the school] is putting all children in an awkward situation and leaving biracial children feeling confused,” she told The Daily Wire.

Cooper said the experiences of the children she spoke to in Loudoun County defy the preaching of CRT, so she doesn’t understand why the obsessive focus on race is being instilled in kids.

“The kids in school don’t feel like they are being targeted, they don’t feel like they’re experiencing this,” she said. “When I speak with people of my descent — black Americans — we are asking each other, ‘Is this how you feel?’ This is not how I feel.”

The Loudoun County Public School District claims it has not implemented critical race theory in the classroom yet, but Cooper and other parents say the district has been secretly incorporating CRT into the school curriculum for the past three years.

Since 2018, the school district has spent $422,500 in taxpayer money to pay for diversity training programs rooted in critical race theory, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Since 2018, the school district has spent $422,500 in taxpayer money to pay for diversity training programs rooted in critical race theory, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

A study pack used for the training program teaches that racism is “an inherent part of American civilization, privileging white individuals over people of color in most areas of life, including education.”

Cooper said enough is enough, and it is time for conscientious parents to take a stand. “We have to defeat who’s trying to divide us,” she told The Daily Wire.

“What unites us is our Constitution, not the color of our skin. There were courageous human beings, black and white, fighting together years ago to fight against oppression and prejudice. CRT is exactly what we have to fight against.”

