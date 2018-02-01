Black Writer: Black Caucus’ Behavior During SOTU Shows They Are ‘Slaves’ to Democratic Party

It’s safe to say political commentator Candace Owens isn’t a fan of the Democratic Party or the Congressional Black Caucus, especially after the behavior they displayed during President Donald Trump’s recent State of the Union address.

After the ceremony, Owens, otherwise known as Red Pill Black, posted a series of tweets bashing the Democratic Party’s treatment of black Americans and blatant disrespect for the accomplishments achieved under the Trump administration.

Phew. Turns out it’s not just the triumphs of black people that Democrats hate; It’s America in general. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 31, 2018 TRENDING: CNN Analyst Compares Trump to Nazis, Then Old Tweets Re-Surface

The young conservative continued her Twitter rant by stating that members of the Congressional Black Caucus who remained seated during the standing ovation would have stood if the announcement came from former President Barack Obama. She added that those members who sat idly during the ovation “are nothing more than slaves to the Democratic Party.”

If Obama had announced that black unemployment was at an all time low, the black caucus would have leapt to their feet and erupted into cheers.

If Obama had announced that black unemployment was at an all time low, the black caucus would have leapt to their feet and erupted into cheers.

Their silence last night proves that they do not hold black interests. They are nothing more than slaves to the Democratic Party. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 1, 2018

The YouTube star also came to the defense of black conservatives who are often ostracized and ridiculed for sociopolitical beliefs that differ from 87% of the black community that politically aligns with the Democratic Party.

“For too long, blacks that have been trying to help the black community have been labeled coons, while those that wish to destroy it have been celebrated as heroes,” Owens wrote. “That chapter is coming to an end.

“BlackAmerica is on the brink of an ideological revolution. We can’t be stopped.”

For too long, blacks that have been trying to help the black community have been labeled coons, while those that wish to destroy it have been celebrated as heroes.

That chapter is coming to an end. BlackAmerica is on the brink of an ideological revolution. We can’t be stopped. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 1, 2018

Owens’ diatribe came after cameras captured multiple members of the Congressional Black Caucus refusing to applaud and commemorate the various accomplishments achieved under the Trump administration.

During one moment in particular, Trump announced that “African American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded.”

The majority of the crowd stood to its feet and applauded the significant announcement.

But as the camera panned over the crowd, something noticeable stood out — a majority Democrats and black caucus members remained seated with dejected looks on their faces.

The conservative commentator also took several other jabs at Democrats during her Twitter tirade.

She warned her followers that “radical islamists” aren’t the only threat to America.

“If you think radical islamists are the only threat to America, you must not be watching the #SOTU,” Owens tweeted Tuesday night. “Holy crap, Democrats.”

If you think radical islamists are the only threat to America, you must not be watching the #SOTU.

Holy crap, Democrats. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 31, 2018

While Owens may have been the most vocal about her disdain for the behavior of Democrats, she wasn’t the only person to voice opposition to the stunt.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., aired his grievances with the decision on Wednesday.

“I was very, very upset when I saw the Republicans never, ever stood up with Barack Obama, and there was things I didn’t agree about President Obama in his speech,” he told MSNBC.

“But I was taught in West Virginia there’s a little bit of respect, and you should show that. And I did that then, and I did it last night,” he continued. “I think the Democrats were wrong in not showing respect. That’s just me.”

